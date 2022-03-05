Shane Warne Death Details Given By Thailand Police Three Friends Tried CPR For 20 Minutes To Save Him

Shane Warne Death Details: Shane Warne died of a heart attack at the age of 52. Thai police informed that three friends were also present with Warne in the villa. He gave Warne CPR for 20 minutes before the ambulance arrived and tried to save.

Shane Warne Death Details: Shane Warne died of a heart attack at the age of 52. Thai police informed that three friends were also present with Warne in the villa. He gave Warne CPR for 20 minutes before the ambulance arrived and tried to save.

No one can predict how quickly the wheel of time will turn. Who knew Shane Warne, who wrote the sad tweets following the death of compatriot Rodney Marsh on Friday morning, would be in those tweets himself hours later. Who knew that just a few hours later, the magician of spin, the legendary Australian leg-spinner would say goodbye at the age of 52.

Initial reports speculated that Shane Warne died in a villa due to a heart attack, the Thai police have also informed the media. According to the information, Warne was staying in a resort villa located in Koh Samui, Thailand. When his friends went to call him for dinner at 5 pm local time, he found him unconscious on the ground.

Friends tried to save life for 20 minutes

After this his friends present there gave CPR (CPR, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to Warne for 20 minutes. Then after the ambulance arrived, he was taken to the Thai International Hospital. There the doctors also gave him CPR but there was no difference and then the Australian veteran cricketer was declared dead. Senior police officer Suporn Hemruangree confirmed this news.

Suporn told that, ‘We got a report that someone has died in Thai International Hospital. We reached there and we got information that Shane Warne, who was present with three of his friends, had died in a villa room. They were all sleeping in different rooms. After sleeping from noon till evening, when other friends went to call Warne at around 5 pm, they found him unconscious there.

The doctors declared dead at 6:53 pm

He further added that, ‘The doctor announced his death at 6.53 pm local time. After this the police investigated the rooms of that villa and tried to find every single evidence there. Apart from this, his dead body has also been sent to Koh Samui Hospital for autopsy. So far nothing suspicious has been found in this.

Shane Warne’s body will be taken to Australia. Australian Foreign Minister Maris Payne spoke to friends present with Warne. The Foreign Minister said that we are in talks with the Thai administration and there has been talk of providing all necessary help to them. So soon Shane Warne’s body will reach Australia.