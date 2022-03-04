Shane Warne Died: shane warne controversies adult star valerie fox legend involved many sex scandal

Shane Warne: Along with good performances, Shane Warne also has a long history of controversies. Off the field, his name is taken as ‘Bad Boy’. Along with his performances more discussions of his controversies are heard.

Shane Warne: A player whose record was as splendid on the cricket field as he was outside he was equally controversial. Yes, we are talking about Shane Warne, former great leg-spinner of Australia. Born on 13 September 1969 in Australia, Shane Warne died on 4 March 2022 in Thailand.

Shane Warne, whose ball is rated as the ‘Ball of the Century’, has several times not only pulled his team out of a difficult situation but also led his team to victory. In his career, Warne took 708 wickets in 273 innings of 145 Test matches. He has an economy rate of 2.65 in Tests. Talking about ODIs, he has taken 293 wickets in 194 matches. In ODIs too, he has an economy rate of 4.25, which is considered very good.

Despite such a great performance, he is called ‘Bad Boy’ off the field. He has a long association with controversies. Along with his performances more discussions of his controversies are heard. Let us know about some of his famous and controversial.

Transaction case with bookie: Warne was caught on charges of dealing with an Indian bookie during a tour of Sri Lanka in 1994. Shane Warne had informed the bookie about the condition of the pitch and the weather conditions. Mark Waugh was also an accused with him in this case.

Alleged Consumption of Prohibited Substances: Warne was found positive in a dope test during the 2003 ICC World Cup. He had to be out of the World Cup. He himself admitted that he had consumed fluid tablets. His argument was that he had taken this medicine at the behest of his mother. After this he was banned for one year.

Multiple affairs and divorce: In 2007, there were reports of Warne’s wife separating from him and living together again. However, they parted ways after sometime when his wife informed about his chats with another woman. Their marital relationship did not last long. After this he also had a relationship with British actress Liz Harley. After some time, Liz also left him, alleging that Warne had an affair with a porn star.

Caught in sex scandal: In 2006, Shane Warne’s name also came in a sex scandal. Nude photos of him with MTV presenters Corelli Echholtz and Emma went viral. Warne’s photo with both the models was published by a British magazine. Warne’s name and has also been associated with many women.

Indecent talk with British nurse: In 2000, she faced another problem when a British nurse accused her of harassing her by texting her constantly. He was married at that time and had two children. He later admitted that he had spoken obscenely with the woman. He had to pay for this by leaving the vice-captaincy of the Australia team.

Scramble with porn star: In September 2017, he has also been accused of a scuffle with porn star Valerie Fox in a London nightclub. Valerie Fox then also posted a picture of herself with injured eyes on social media. He wrote in the caption of that picture, you are a celebrity, it does not mean that a woman can be raised.

Controversy with the captain too: He had a tumultuous relationship with his own captain, Steve Waugh. Waugh dropped him from the team during the 1999 West Indies tour. In 2016, Warne had said, Waugh is the most selfish person I have played with. Apart from this, there are many other reasons why I do not like Steve at all.

Denied the theory of human development: In the show ‘I’m a Celebrity’, he completely denied the evolution theory and said that humans originated from aliens. He further said that if we have originated from monkeys then why did not all monkeys develop.