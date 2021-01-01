Shane Warne praises Kohli: Shane Warne praises Virat Kohli

Veteran leg-spinner Shane Warne has lauded Indian captain Virat Kohli after his victory in the Oval Test against England. India beat England to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.In a post-match conversation with broadcaster Sky Sports, Warne said Kohli supports his players. This is a characteristic of a great leader, Warne said.

Warne said, ‘The Indian team looks at Virat Kohli. He has the respect of all the other players. They support Virat and play for him. It is important that your team plays for you as a captain.

On the fifth day of the Oval Test, it was believed that Kohli’s captaincy would be a good test. Before the start of the day’s play, India had a target of 10 wickets on a flat pitch. The Indian bowling attack led by Jaspreet Bumrah showed a great game but at the same time Kohli’s changes in bowling and fielding were also amazing.

Warne said: ‘The way he has captained his team builds confidence in his team. Confidence is very important in sports. If you don’t have faith, it will not be easy for you to achieve the goal no matter how good the team is. Virat Kohli gives the same confidence to his team.

At a time when questions are being raised about the future of Test cricket, Warne is happy to see Virat Kohli’s interest in this format of the game.

He said, ‘I just want to say,’ Thank you Virat! He loves Test cricket and he considers it his priority. India is the power house of world cricket and the biggest cricket superstar in the world says that Test cricket is very important. We are going to win in Australia and we are going to win in England. This means where we spin the ball in India, we win on fast and bouncy Australian pitches and seam-swing pitches in England. And that’s all we achieve through this team.

Warne eventually urged Virat to play Test cricket as long as possible.