Shane Warne taking only liquid diet before going on Thailand vacation family gave important information to Thai police

Shane Warne Death Details: A friend of Shane Warne told that his last meal was toast with Australia's famous Vegemite (food spread).

Shane Warne Autopsy Report: Thailand’s police said on Monday, March 7, 2022, that the post-mortem report showed that Shane Warne, a former Australian cricketer, died of natural causes on an island in Thailand last week. Warne’s family has been informed about the report. Shane Warne’s family also told Thai police that he had heart problems and asthma.

Thai Police Deputy Spokesperson has said that Shane Warne’s body will be handed over to the Australian Consulate officials. Thai police had already said that after preliminary investigation, there was no indication of any conspiracy in Warne’s death, but post-mortem was conducted. Shane Warne died in Thailand at the age of 52. He was suspected of having a heart attack.

Meanwhile, Shane Warne’s manager James Erskine has revealed that the Australian great spinner was only on a liquid diet for two weeks before leaving for a holiday. Warne also complained of chest pain and sweating after taking that diet.

Erskine told the ‘Nine Network’, ‘He lived on a strange diet. Recently, in this type of diet, he was taking only liquids for 14 days. He has done this three or four times. In this, he was taking only black and green juices or white buns and musk or lasagna filled in the middle. His whole life he smoked cigarettes. I think there must have been a heart attack.

A few days before his death, Shane Warne had posted his old picture on Instagram and said that he is in the process of losing weight. “Operation lean has started and the target is to become lean by July,” he had said.

Shane Warne One of his friends told that his last meal was toast with Australia’s famous Vegemite (food spread). Tom Hall, CEO of ‘The Sporting News’ wrote on the portal, ‘I have had great food with Shane many times, but instead of eating Thai food there, we ate toast with Vegemite, the famous Australian food. He was a definite Australian. After eating he went to the bedroom to call his children.

The world will miss the Michael Jordan of cricket: Michael Clarke

over there, my friend Shane Warne Shocked by the death of Australia’s former captain Michael Clarke, cricket will miss its Michael Jordan. He is saddened to lose such a person who always stood by him in difficult times. Michael Clarke and Warne were very close to each other on and off the field. Clarke has often said that Warne considered him the best and became his strength in difficult times in every aspect of life.

Michael Clarke wrote in his column in the ‘Daily Telegraph’, ‘Cricket has always been a game of statistics and my relationship with Warne is explained by only one figure..23.’ He said, ‘Warney came and told me that he wanted me to wear his jersey number 23 in ODI cricket.’

“I will always be grateful to him for this,” he said. This honor will stay with me for the rest of my life. By handing me his jersey number, he proved that he will always support me more than others.

Clarke said, ‘I don’t know why he was so open, generous and loving to me from day one, but he was like that.’ He said, ‘He stood by me in all my sorrows and difficult times. This is the reason why it is very difficult to recover from his passing.

Earlier in 2014, Clarke lost another close friend, Phil Hughes, who died after being hit by a bouncer to the head in a home match. Clarke shouldered Hughes’ funeral and gave a poignant speech at his tribute meeting.


