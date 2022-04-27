Shanghai tests to loosen COVID lockdown



Shanghai officials said Wednesday they would begin testing COVID-19 in the coming days to determine which neighborhoods were considered low-risk.

Areas that have been declared “Social Zero COVID” will see relaxed restrictions.

Panic shopping in Beijing stores amid fears of cowardly lockdown

Shanghai officials put the death toll at 48 on Wednesday, bringing the total number in the city to at least 238.

The city’s lockdown has been in place for about a month.

Some of the city’s 25 million residents were allowed to leave their homes last week, most of them confined.

Following global criticism and reports Food And with drug shortages, leaders promised to relax last week Anti-virus Regulations on truck drivers that hinder supply and trade.

A deputy mayor, Zhang Wei, promised “all efforts” to address the problems caused by the food shortage.

On Wednesday, China reported 14,222 new coronavirus cases.

Shanghai has promised to improve food supplies, easing virus control

In the hope of opening Shanghai, residents of the Chinese capital are waiting to talk about whether the city will close.

Beijing is going through a mass trial after the case was discovered there last weekend.

The city reported 34 new cases Wednesday.

So far, authorities have locked only certain areas where positive cases were detected.

On Wednesday, Beijing’s Tongzhou district suspended all its school classes.

Beijing tested about 3.6 million people in Chawang District on Monday, according to local media Says Last week, the city government also ordered the suspension of private post-school activities in Chawang district.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.