Shanghai warns residents who violate COVID lockdown will face punishment: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Shanghai authorities warned on Wednesday that anyone violating the COVID-19 lockdown rule would face punishment.

The police department called on the city’s 25 million residents to “fight the epidemic with one heart.”

Shanghai residents recorded screams from the apartment after a seven-day lockdown

“Those who violate the provisions of this notice will be dealt with severely by public security agencies in accordance with the law … If it is a crime, they will be investigated in accordance with the law,” the department said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Shanghai has been facing China’s largest COVID-19 outbreak since the outbreak of the Wuhan epidemic.

However, some residents were allowed out of their homes on Tuesday as the city eased its two-week-long shutdown.

The online news outlet The Paper quoted city officials as saying that about 6.6 million people could move out, but others must stay in their own area.

Also, some markets and pharmacies will reopen – even a health official warned that China is still not in control of the virus.

Millions of people are confined to their homes and struggling to get daily supplies, including food and medicine, after most businesses closed abruptly on March 28th.

State Department orders staff to leave Shanghai, warns of ‘arbitrary application’ of COVID-19 restrictions

Videos widely shared on social media showed city dwellers screaming from their porches in protest, with some saying they had not received the government-distributed package.

Online groceries were sold out early in the day at the start of the shutdown, and customers experienced delays as sellers struggled to meet demand.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 are forced into temporary quarantine facilities that some people have criticized as crowded and unhealthy.

Some Chinese officials have been fired for failing to act aggressively enough before the outbreak.

The government reported 24,659 new cases as of midnight on Monday, of which 23,387 had no symptoms. The death toll rose to 23,346 in Shanghai, where no deaths were reported in the latest wave.

On Monday, the United States announced that all “non-emergency U.S. government employees” would be withdrawn from its Shanghai consulate, leading a State Department spokesman to accuse Washington of pursuing a policy of removal.

The State Department last week warned Americans against traveling to China because of the law’s “arbitrary application” and anti-virus restrictions, with the risk of “separation of parents and children.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.