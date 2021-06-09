Shani Jayanti 2021: Date, time, puja vidhi, significance and relevant details

Shani Jayanti 2021: Shani (Saturn), son of the Lord Surya and Chhaya, is also called the Lord of Karma and Justice. He’s believed to be the best trainer who rewards righteous acts and punishes those that comply with the trail of evil and betrayal.

Shani Jayanti or Shri Shanaishcar Janma Diwas is widely known in honor of Lord Shani (Saturn) as it’s thought to be the delivery anniversary of the deity.

As per the Hindu calendar 2021, Shani Jayanti is widely known within the month of Jyestha on Amavasya Tithi. In response to the Gregorian calendar 2021, the day falls within the month of Could or June.

Shani Jayanti 2021: Date and time

This 12 months Shani Jayanti falls on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Amavasya Tithi begins at13:57 on Jun 09, 2021, and ends at 16:22 on Jun 10, 2021.

Shani Jayanti 2020: Puja vidhi

On Shani Jayanti, varied rituals are carried out in several components of India. Nonetheless, a number of the primary rituals which can be noticed on this present day are:

On the day of Shani Jayanti, devotees observe a quick and carry out a particular Puja ceremony, Yajna, or Homa. These rituals are normally carried out in Shani temples or Navagraha temples.

Devotees gentle a lamp with sesame or mustard oil in entrance of the idol of Shani Dev and chant the Shani Mantra – ‘Om Shang Shanaishcharaye Namah’ so as to please the deity and attain success in life.

Some devotees even recite Shani Dev Mantras 11000 instances and go to Shani Temples to supply oil and black til seeds.

Shani Jayanti 2021: That means of Shani

The phrase Shani is derived from Sanaischara, that means sluggish mover in Sanskrit, the place Shani stands for the planet Saturn and Chara means motion. It’s mentioned so as a result of Saturn takes round 30 years to rotate across the Solar.

Therefore, Shani Jayanti is also called Shanishchara Jayanti and Sani Jayanthi. Shani dev is broadly worshipped throughout Saturdays to minimize the malefic results of Karma.

READ | Apara Ekadashi Vrat 2021: Puja vidhi, rituals, significance and relevant details

READ | Apara Ekadashi At this time: Parna time, vrat katha and all it’s good to know

READ | Pradosh Vrat, Krishna Trayodashi: All it’s good to know