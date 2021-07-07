Shanmukhapriya And Mohammed Danish Out from Indian Idol 12 in the Finale Race | Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya and Danish will be out of the race for the finale? Trolls have happened before

New Delhi: The reality TV show Indian Idol season 12 is now just a few steps away from the finale. Fans are excited to know who will be entitled to the winner’s trophy this time. This season of the show is making headlines for many different reasons. The show is making headlines due to the trolling of the contestants, shocking revelations by the judges of the show and all such things.

Now there is a competition between them

After the elimination of Sawai Bhatt and Anjali Gaikwad, now a total of 7 people are left in this competition. Now the show’s winning trophy is now contested by Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhpriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohammad Danish (Mohd Danish), Sayli Kamble and Ashish Kulkarni. (Ashish Kulkarni). Recently a poll was conducted in which it was asked who will be the contestants to reach the top 4?

What does public sentiment say?

Sayli Kamble, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Ashish Kulkarni got the maximum votes in this poll conducted by Bollywood Life. That is, the public sentiment now says that Shanmukhpriya, Mohammad Danish and Nihal will soon be out of the finale race. It is known that even before this many times these contestants have had to be trolled due to their performance.

Shanmukh had said this thing

Recently, regarding trolling, Shanmukh had said that he came to know about this when some of his close well-wishers told him. I really enjoy burning my trolls. He said that even the world’s greatest artists like Michael Jackson have had to face critics.

