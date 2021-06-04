Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep, Arunita Celebrate, Cut Cake as

Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep, Arunita Have fun, Cut Cake as





Mumbai: Just lately, Indian Idol 12 contestants Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, Anjali Gaikwad, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Arunita Kanjilal, Ashish Kulkarni, Sawai Bhatt, Sayli Kamble celebrated and minimize a giant chocolate cake as the romance particular episode garnered a very good TRP ranking. The episode obtained them to quantity 4 place and it additionally implies that it was one of many most-watched reveals. Indian Idol 12 romance particular obtained 3.2 scores. Additionally Learn – Sonu Nigam Breaks Silence on Indian Idol 12 Controversy, Defends Each Amit Kumar And Contestants

A video and a photograph was shared by the makers and contestants. The present has garnered this superb TRP in its twenty first week, and that’s an enormous feat! The video was shared together with the caption, “Romance is certainly within the air. 3.2 ranking for the #RomanceSpecial episode on Indian Idol. Tremendous grateful, we couldn’t have completed it with out your love & help. Thanks for tuning into Indian Idol week after week and exhibiting a lot like to all our contestants, judges and the present.” Additionally Learn – Abhijeet Sawant’s New Interview on Indian Idol 12 Controversy, Fakeness, Elimination And Pawandeep Rajan

Watch the Indian Idol 12 celebration video right here:

BARC TRP report for week 21 was launched on Thursday and the truth present Indian Idol 12 made it to the listing of the highest 5. The present has been managing to realize the limelight for all of the fallacious causes today. Nonetheless, the romantic episode saved the makers and because of this it got here on the fourth spot with 7107 impressions.