Shanmukhapriya’s performance is slammed by fans who term it ‘Loudspeaker’– read tweets

Indian Idol 12 is leaving fans angrier by the day. By some means, the selection and high quality of singers on this season have been disappointing. Barring a pair, the remaining don’t appear to make the reduce. Shanmukhapriya who has been a part of many music actuality reveals up to now is additionally one of many contestants. The younger woman is identified for her variations. She additionally sings in a really high-pitched voice. At present, Shanmukhapriya sang a few numbers. Chori chori from Kareeb and Senorita from ZNMD. Fans are very upset and expressed their annoyance at her now repetitive model of singing. Take a look at the tweets… Additionally Read – Indian Idol 12: Indignant fans need Shanmukhapriya eradicated; slam Aditya Narayan for his dig on Amit Kumar – read tweets

The standard of #IndianIdol12 has been falling persistently with every episode. Singers like Shanmukhpriya & Sunny are within the present to scream. No versatility in any respect.

Additionally, I’m wondering how a lot additional #Adityanarayan is being paid to defend the present and its contestants?@SonyTV (1/2) — SP (@EM4150) May 23, 2021

#IndianIdol12 .@SonyTV sufficient of losing time with Sayli’s dad and mom, Danish’s Mama…bandh karo natak. As a substitute give #AnjaliGaikWad at the least 2 songs. She is much better than #ShanmukhaPriya . So biased present. .@iAmNehaKakkar .@VishalDadlani disgrace on you each. Actual expertise is put down — Prithvi (@Grounded_Wisdom) May 23, 2021

SNP SHUT UP UR LOUDSPEAKER #IndianIdol Bro @SonuSood is the one one who can ship #Shanmukhapriya residence. We are going to all contribute for her air tickets get her e-pass something required #indianidol12 #IndianIdol2021 are you listening? — Dr Rekha Patil (@DrRekhaPatil1) May 23, 2021

So biased present #IndianIdol12 in the present day Sayli already sang 2 songs with kulkarni. Once more she is given 2 male solo songs to sing together with Tauro. Why? .@SonyTV would not guve likelihood to Anjali gaikwad who is much better than sayli or Shanmukapriya. — Prithvi (@Grounded_Wisdom) May 23, 2021

This is the third time Shanmukhapriya is singing the identical tune she’s so protected by no means seen her attempt some completely different genres Mazaak chal raha hai kya yaha ??#IndianIdol12 #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol2021 — Ayushi Shukla (@itsayushishukla) May 23, 2021

Bro @SonuSood is the one one who can ship #Shanmukhapriya residence. We are going to all contribute for her air tickets get her e-pass something required #indianidol12 #IndianIdol2021 are you listening? Or we’ll begin #SongsfightBackShanmukha or #JusticeforSongs #SongsShanmukhacrisis — Vidit (@Vidit02751600) May 23, 2021

Thats the expertise #Shanmukhapriya has she will kill any tune no matter who composed it or who the decide is. @SonuSood you’re solely assist please ship her residence and save million of lives. #indianidol #IndianIdol2021 #indianidol12 — Vidit (@Vidit02751600) May 23, 2021

We will see that individuals are simply fed up of what is occurring on the present. It must be seen if Shanmukhapriya understands the suggestions and ups her sport for the viewers. Additionally Read – Indian Idol 12: Do you assume the makers take proper resolution by saying ‘no eliminations’? – vote now

