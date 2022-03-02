Sports

Shaq, Dwyane Wade criticize Lakers’ effort: ‘It looks like they’re quitting’

1 day ago
Shakil O’Neill and Dwayne Wade had problems with the Los Angeles Lakers’ game, before the team’s latest loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

O’Neill and his former Miami Heath teammates questioned the Lakers’ lack of effort during the half-time Los Angeles game against the Mavericks in “Inside the NBA.”

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green, left, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reeves catch the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo / Mark J. Terrell)

“At least you have to put more effort into it. I don’t mind losing, but when you don’t have much effort, it shows that – and I hate to use the term – it looks like they’re giving up,” O’Neill said. “I hate to use the word.

“… I don’t see much work from this team. They can still do something. I’m not talking about winning a championship, but if they were, the first goal would be, ‘Let’s get out of this.’ (9th) Spot. ‘ And let’s start coming together, let’s start playing together. We know that if we play together, we try and work hard, we can compete for number 1 or number 2. “

The Mavericks blew the big lead, rallying to stop the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wipes his face with his jersey during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

(AP Photo / Mark J. Terrell)

Wade, a former teammate of James and a close friend of the NBA superstar, said he hated coaches when he used the term “front-runners”, which meant everyone was on the team when things went well, but everyone was out when things went bad.

“There’s no sense of urgency with this team. Like Shaq, it’s not about winning a championship right now. It’s a matter of pride. There’s no pride with this team. They’re different from each other.”

Unfortunately, the Lakers lost to the Mavericks 109-104 on Tuesday night after a comeback. Dallas was six points behind in the seven-minute game before leading 11-0.

Los Angeles Lakers Center Dwight Howard, on the left, and New Orleans Pelicans Center Jonas Valentinus are fighting for a rebound in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 27, 2022 in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo / Mark J. Terrell)

Los Angeles 27-34 after their latest loss. They have lost seven of their last 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

