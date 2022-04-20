Shaq gets candid on divorce, regrets in podcast interview: ‘I was arrogant, I was dumb’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

NBA legend Shakil O’Neill opened up about his divorce in a recent podcast interview and later became clear about loneliness.

O’Neal and Shaunie O’Neal were married in 2002 when former center Kobe Bryant was in the middle of his race with the Los Angeles Lakers. The couple had four children before their divorce was finalized in 2011.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I was just greedy. I had the perfect situation. The wife was finer than a mug. She was giving me babies, still finer than a mug – I had it,” O’Neill told Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. “Pivot podcast . “

According to TMZ Sports, Shawni O’Neill will file for divorce in 2009 citing “inconsistent differences”. But Shaq said the blame was on him.

“I had it all, and I don’t make excuses. I know I messed up,” said the basketball Hall of Famer.

O’Neill, who last played in the NBA in the 2010-11 season, said he felt “lost” and lonely after the divorce and the end of his playing career.

Jerry West, Karim Abdul-Jabbar raise issue with HBO’s ‘Winning Time’

“There are no kids. You go to the gym, no one is playing in the gym. You go to their house, no one. You start to feel it,” he said. “As you get older, you hear ‘vegetables can’t grow vegetables anymore’ and then you realize that vegetables are not vegetables and you’re leaving on average 30 and 19. I told myself, ‘OK, you’re not married but you’re still here.’ To protect the family and provide for them.

O’Neill then expressed three major regrets in his career. She said the divorce was one of them as well as her perverted relationship with teammates Penny Hardway and Bryant.

“It’s just that what you do makes you feel like you’re perfect, you’re not perfect,” he said. “Penny is a big mistake in a relationship. Kobe is a big mistake in a relationship. It’s a terrible mistake in both marriages. Other than that I don’t really think much, but I really care about those things. Because one, I know better .. I don’t like to make excuses. , But I have a lot going on. I was arrogant, I was dumb, and sometimes when you do a lot you don’t want to work on things.

“These are the only three big regrets to me. Everything else, I don’t try to remember. I’m glad I spent my life and I did as I was told.”