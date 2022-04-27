Shaquille O’Neal calls out Ben Simmons for missing Nets’ must-win Game 4: ‘Punk move’



Basketball Hall of Fame Shakil O’Neill Ben took aim at Simmons, whom he called a “punk move” after the former Philadelphia 76er Nowhere to be seen Boston Celtics ‘ Its broom Brooklyn Nets Despite the rumors, he will make his net debut in Monday’s Do-Or-Die Game 4.

The Nets were hopeful that Simmons, who was traded to Brooklyn after trading James Harden in Philadelphia in February, would make his debut for the team in the final game of the Boston 3-0 lead, but the team announced on Sunday that he would be ruled out with a running back problem. Done.

Excluded from the net Playoffs Even after the 116-112 rate, even with all the issues one could sort out in court, O’Neill focused on Simmons’ absence as part of the issue.

“In Hood, we call it a punk move. You know, when things go well – ‘I’ll play in Game 4.’ … Now they lost (Game 3), ‘My back hurts.’ Okay, if your back hurts, get some ice hot. I’ll send it to you. We call it a punk move, “he said on TNT’s” Inside the NBA. ”

“Listen, if you’re not ready to play, if you just say ‘I’m not ready to play’, you’ll get more respect from people. Don’t say anything else. Don’t say ‘I’m coming back. I’m going to do it.’ It was a punk move. ”

He continued: “If you’re not going to play, don’t say you’re going to play. I think you should move on to the challenge and try to help your team win but no, he went the Punk Move route.” I’m going to play. No, I have back pain. ‘ We all know what it is. Ballers know what it is. Everyone else (may say) ‘Oh, he’s not ready,’ but we, the friends who are living this life, we know exactly what you’re doing.

Simmons requested a trade and refused to play for the 76ers this season, citing mental health concerns. After being sent to Brooklyn, he began to feel back pain as he tried to return to his shape.

Simmons has since been working his way back from a herniated disc on his back and coach Steve Nash said before Game 3 on Saturday that there were no hurdles after the 3-on-3 scrimmage at the start of the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft. .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.