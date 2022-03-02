Sports

Shaquille O’Neal had a strange way of hazing rookies, Gary Payton says

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Shaquille O’Neal had a strange way of hazing rookies, Gary Payton says
Written by admin
Shaquille O’Neal had a strange way of hazing rookies, Gary Payton says

Shaquille O’Neal had a strange way of hazing rookies, Gary Payton says

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

If you’ve been an NBA rookie who shares a locker room with Shakil O’Neill, sooner or later, Shak will leave you. Literally. The Hall of Fame Center has doubled down on him as a bad plumber throughout his career, regularly bursting pipes of unexpected rookies with his own urine.

In both Los Angeles and Miami, O’Neill’s teammate Gary Payton sprayed the truth about O’Neill’s hedging habits while appearing on VladTV:

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Minneapolis - May 29: Shakil O'Neill # 34 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Minneapolis stand on the court during the 2004 NBA playoffs against Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Kobe Bryant # 7 Western Conference Final.

Minneapolis – May 29: Shakil O’Neill # 34 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Minneapolis stand on the court during the 2004 NBA playoffs against Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Kobe Bryant # 7 Western Conference Final.
(David S. Sherman via Getty Images / NBAE)

“Shaak is a joker. So if there is a sly person in the stall, he will take a bucket and use the bathroom in it for about a week.”

As Payton puts it, O’Neill will jump on the bandwagon:

“And then all of a sudden, he’ll pour it on them.”

Payton added that when they were teammates, Shaq was not the only fan. In fact, Payton himself assisted in a prank that exposed O’Neill to more than just a plumber’s crack.

After a day of practice, Payton, aka “The Glove,” was able to get his hands on vegetable pants and underwear, forcing O’Neill to go home with only a towel between his cheeks and the seat.

File - In this April 15, 2003, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers Shakil O'Neill, left, and Kobe Bryant share a smile on the bench as their teammates fight the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships in his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers and became one of the best basketball players of his generation, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (AP Photo / Kevark Zanzibar, file)

File – In this April 15, 2003, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers Shakil O’Neill, left, and Kobe Bryant share a smile on the bench as their teammates fight the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships in his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers and became one of the best basketball players of his generation, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (AP Photo / Kevark Zanzibar, file)

READ Also  Sara Tendulkar Gets Cosy Hug By Close Friend Sachin Tendulkar Daughter Shares Special Bond With Vanraj Zaveri Jewelery Company CEO

Not for long though.

“He’ll get in his truck and ride around and then he’ll drop the towel and then he’ll be free-bowling,” Payton told VladTV.

Good thing he never had to drain snake.

#Shaquille #ONeal #strange #hazing #rookies #Gary #Payton

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Lia Thomas, Penn jump into Ivy League Championships with 3rd place finish in 800-yard freestyle relay

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment