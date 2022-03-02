Shaquille O’Neal had a strange way of hazing rookies, Gary Payton says



If you’ve been an NBA rookie who shares a locker room with Shakil O’Neill, sooner or later, Shak will leave you. Literally. The Hall of Fame Center has doubled down on him as a bad plumber throughout his career, regularly bursting pipes of unexpected rookies with his own urine.

In both Los Angeles and Miami, O’Neill’s teammate Gary Payton sprayed the truth about O’Neill’s hedging habits while appearing on VladTV:

“Shaak is a joker. So if there is a sly person in the stall, he will take a bucket and use the bathroom in it for about a week.”

As Payton puts it, O’Neill will jump on the bandwagon:

“And then all of a sudden, he’ll pour it on them.”

Payton added that when they were teammates, Shaq was not the only fan. In fact, Payton himself assisted in a prank that exposed O’Neill to more than just a plumber’s crack.

After a day of practice, Payton, aka “The Glove,” was able to get his hands on vegetable pants and underwear, forcing O’Neill to go home with only a towel between his cheeks and the seat.

Not for long though.

“He’ll get in his truck and ride around and then he’ll drop the towel and then he’ll be free-bowling,” Payton told VladTV.

Good thing he never had to drain snake.