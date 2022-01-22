Shaquille O’Neal Shares How He’d Treat Unvaxxed Kyrie Irving If They Were Teammates



Basketball Corridor of Famer Shaquille O’Neal mentioned he’d “put palms on” unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving in the event that they performed on the identical workforce.

The Nets final month welcomed Irving again into the fold following his refusal to be inoculated from COVID-19. However he can solely play highway video games on account of New York Metropolis vaccine mandates. This week, Irving refused to rethink his place on the pictures, even following teammate Kevin Durant’s knee harm.

Talking on the newest episode of his “Massive Podcast,” O’Neal mentioned: “I don’t see how the workforce might put up with that, I’m simply saying. If he was on my workforce I’d must put palms on him.”

“I do know for a indisputable fact that these home windows of profitable championships, you don’t have them so much,” he continued. “All that stuff simply enjoying on the highway, you possibly can’t get in no rhythm like that.”

O’Neal instructed Irving’s part-time function would injury relationships with teammates.

“Once I received my flooring, we was shut,” he mentioned. “We was tight, we fought, we argued, we went to every others youngsters birthday events, we went to events on the highway, we held secrets and techniques, we did loads of issues, we caught up for one another, we trusted one another, you possibly can’t do this with individuals coming out and in.”

“His stand is his stand, I’m not going to get into the argument of what he ought to or shouldn’t do,” he added. “However I’m simply saying from expertise … if you wish to win, it’s a must to sacrifice.” READ Also How Biden's Spending Bill Will Change Healthcare

Hearken to O’Neal’s feedback from the 11-minute mark right here:

