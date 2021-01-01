Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray: Sharad Pawar came to meet him in Maharashtra

NCP President Sharad Pawar on Thursday called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence. During the meeting which lasted for about an hour, Pawar handed over a check of Rs 2.36 lakh to Thackeray for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on behalf of Rayat Educational Institution. The meeting between the two leaders of the ruling Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) has raised speculation about the issues being discussed. Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte was present on the occasion.While leaving Uddhav Thackeray’s official residence, Sharad Pawar did not interact with the media. Pawar later tweeted, “As the president of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, I handed over a check of Rs 2.36 lakh to Chief Minister Uddhar Thackeray for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. It is hoped that this fund will be useful for ongoing measures to reduce corona cases.

Discussion on Anil Deshmukh case

The meeting was held in connection with the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) probe into the money laundering case against former Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and the summoning of Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab. A NCP source said the two leaders also discussed the issue of nominating 12 members to the state legislature from the governor’s quota. There is a dispute between Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the government over pending appointments.