Sharad Pawar on OBC reservation

Highlights Sharad Pawar targeted Modi government

Where the central government is lying on the issue of OBC reservation

OBC will go to the NCP masses on the issue of reservation

The NCP will tell the people about the Modi government

Mumbai

NCP’s Sarvesarva Sharad Pawar has lashed out at the Center over the issue of OBC reservation, saying that two days ago, the Center had asked the states to prepare a list on the issue of OBC reservation. This makes many think that the state government can give reservations. By doing so, the Center is trying to fool the general public.

Pawar said the court has already taken important decisions related to reservation. In which it was said that no more than fifty per cent reservation could be given. Now the central government has taken a stand that the state government can decide the reservation at its level by making a list of OBCs. It will be of no use as almost fifty per cent reservation has been given in almost all the states.

The center will lie to the public

Pawar said that this matter needs to be brought before the public. The NCP intends to create a referendum by exposing the trapped people. Apart from this, Chhagan Bhujbal has demanded to provide information about the caste census. Which will bring justice to many castes. Its data should be given to the Central Government and the State Government. Only when this is done can more people be added to the OBC reservation.

The right to know the truth

Sharad Pawar said, “We will go to different places and hold meetings with the people and tell them the truth.” When people find out about it. Then there will be pressure on the central government as well. Anusuya Patel, who is in the government on the whole issue, also said that the figures should be made public. Today two people are talking, then 20 will speak, 200 people will speak.

