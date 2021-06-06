Sharad Pawar Visits Dilip Kumar At Hospital After Actor Was Admitted For Routine Tests





Mumbai: Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning after complaining of breathlessness. Now, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday visited Dilip Kumar at a hospital in suburban Mumbai. After his go to, he tweeted, “visited legendary actor Shri Dilip Kumar ji at Khar Hindujahospital to test on his well being and remedy, with veteran actress SmtSaira Banu. I want Shri Dilip Kumarjia a speedy restoration and good well being.” Additionally Learn – Dilip Kumar Well being Replace: Actor Recognized With Bilateral Pleural Effusion, Will Be Discharged In 2-3 Days

Earlier, Saira Banu informed Indian Specific, “After experiencing breathlessness, we took Dilip sahab to the hospital in Khar Highway at 8.30 am. Docs are treating him and now we have acquired just a few assessments performed, we’re awaiting experiences. Please pray for him that he feels higher and we will take him residence shortly.” Additionally Learn – Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar Hospitalised In Mumbai Due To Breathlessness

Based on an replace posted earlier on Kumar’s official Twitter deal with, the actor has been admitted to the medical facility for routine assessments and investigations. Later, a tweet was issued from Dilip Kumar’s Twitter deal with which learn, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine assessments and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A staff of healthcare staff led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please maintain Sahab in your prayers and please keep secure.” Additionally Learn – Dilip Kumar’s Well being Replace: Saira Banu Says He is Getting Discharged From Hospital

The legendary actor was admitted to the identical hospital final month for a daily well being check-up.

The 98-year-old actor Dilip Kumar, whose actual identify is Mohammed Yusuf Khan, is taken into account one of many icons and greatest actors in Indian cinema. He was final seen within the movie Qila (1998).