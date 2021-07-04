Sharat Saxena made a tremendous body at the age of 71, people were surprised to see the transformation

New Delhi. It is very important for actors to stay fit in the film industry. Due to this, he looks young on the screen and his body also attracts the attention of the people. In such a situation, almost every actor of Bollywood is fit. He sweats and works hard in the gym for hours to keep his body fit. There are many actors who have crossed the age of 50 but they still look very young. Anil Kapoor’s name comes at the top of this list. But now a Bollywood actor has surprised everyone with his transformation at the age of 71.

Transformation of Sharat Saxena

Sharat Saxena, who has worked in more than 300 films, does not need any identity. He has done villain and supporting role in many superhit films. Recently, Sharat was seen in Vidya Balan’s film ‘Lion’. Sharat has so far played memorable roles in superhit films like Mr India, Agneepath, Tridev, Ghulam, Bodyguard, Krish, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Baghban. But these days he is making headlines for his transformation. Some of his pictures are going viral. In which he is seen flaunting his tremendous body.

trying to look 45

Talking about this, Sharat said in a recent interview, “I used to be of a very muscular body. It was a crime in the 70-80s because at that time bodybuilders were considered to be low in mind, boorish, without feelings. And it was considered non-acting. In those days, a person with a good body was not offered a hero role in the industry. He used to get either a fighter or a villain. But now everything has changed. I am 71 years old now But I try to look 45 years old or else I will not get any work and will be thrown out of the industry.”

self done action scenes

Apart from this, Sharat further revealed that he himself has done action scenes in the films. He said, “I have done more than 600 action sequences in my entire film career. I have also reached the hospital 12 times doing these scenes.”

