Shardul Thakur 50: Shardul Thakur breaks several records against England with a half-century in the second innings

Coming in at number eight, once again Shardul Thakur did an amazing job that India’s Surma could not do in the top order. The British were stunned when they hit a half-century in the first innings of the fourth Test against England, but in the second innings too, they took the match too far from England. Shardul showed his class by scoring 60 off 72 balls. He now has three fifties to his name in the fourth match of his three-year Test career.

If this Thakur is at the crease, then Jay-Viru is not needed

‘Shardul Show’ resumed

When Virat Kohli was dismissed, India’s lead was just 213 runs. Now the match was over once again. England seemed to make a comeback. But then Thakur came on the field and it started. ‘Shardul Show’. This time the situation was reversed. Played carefully at first. Respect the good ball. Defensive shots. Once they froze, the same bowlers got fever. Hit wherever you want. Seven fours, one six. Ishabh Pant was also attacking from the other end. Root and Cena fell victim to both side attacks.

More runs than Rahane, more wickets than Jadeja

Shardul was also part of the playing XI in the first Test in Nottingham, but did not get a chance if he did not look effective. After sitting on the bench in the second and third exams, another coincidence happened. When Ishant, Shamila got injured, he joined the team and he was so surprised that the world kept watching. Team India’s weakness turned into strength. After the injury of Hardik Pandey, the team had to face a lack of fast bowling all-rounders. But the 29-year-old from Mumbai is now in the same role. Shardul Thakur now has more runs than vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and more wickets than Ravindra Jadeja in the series.

India will score 50 runs in both innings against Senna Desh (since 2015)

Virat Kohli, Birmingham, 2018

Virat Kohli, Nottingham, 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara, Adelaide, 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara, Sydney, 2011

Shardul Thakur, The Oval, 2021



Shardul’s bat runs in adverse conditions

India – 185/6, Score 67 (115), GABA

India – 117/6, 57 (36), Oval

India – 311/6, 60 (72), Oval