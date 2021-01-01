Shardul Thakur Fifty vs England

Fans may be thinking the same thing today about Kohli’s captaincy, which gave Shardul Thakur a chance in the fourth Test. The Mumbai player got the first opportunity he got on the England tour with both hands. The situation was different when it came to the pitch. Team India’s position was slim, with six wickets falling for 117 runs, but coming in at number eight, Thakur played a bat that caused chaos on the field. Anyone who watched the innings said the same thing, if Thakur is at the crease, then Jay-Viru is not needed.Shardul only gets a place in the team because he knows how to bat as well as bowl fast, but completing a half-century in 31 balls was no less. This was not a blind-swing game. The bowler in front of whom all the piles of piles were piled up, suddenly hitting fours in every corner of the field felt like a child’s play. Together with Umesh Yadav, he scored 63 off just 48 balls for the eighth wicket. Without Palghar’s courage, India would not have scored 191 runs.Virender Sehwag’s name comes first when batting aggressively in India. Shardul smashed 57 off 36 balls to overtake Viru. He completed his half-century off just 31 balls with seven fours and three sixes. With this, he has now become the fastest bowler against England. In the opener, Sehwag had scored a half-century off 32 balls in Chennai, but the innings played on foreign soil will always be remembered.



Mature play of the batsman

Shardul batted hard for the second half-century of his career. Hit all the shots like a Seattle batsman. From straight drives, cover drives, pulling backfoot punches also continued to accumulate. Captain Joe Root couldn’t figure out how to get him out. He lost with a strike rate of 158.33, beating even great Indian captains like Mohammad Azharuddin. In fact, he became India’s second best batsman in terms of strike rate with at least 50 runs. Kapil Dev is leading with a strike rate of 161.81 against the British in 1982.