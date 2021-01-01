Shardul Thakur Fifty: Weak Strength: Tail batsmen play British band, confusion at the Oval after Lord’s – Team India steps down against lower order England when it is most needed

Highlights The Indian cricket team has set a target of 368 against England

Team India scored 466 in the second innings against England

Shardul hit half-centuries in both innings of the Oval Test

New Delhi

The Indian cricket team’s lower order batting problem seems to be over. In the five-match Test series against England, India’s tail-end batsmen have so far impressed with their batting.

In the current series, the work done by Mohammad Shami and Jaspreet Bumrah in the lower order in the Lord’s Test, the same kind of batting met in the second innings of the Oval Test with the batting of wicketkeepers Shabh Pant and Shardul Thakur. .

Thakur’s eye-catching: Shardul hits half-century in second innings too, hits where he wants, breaks many records

Shardul and Pant added 100 runs

Shardul Thakur, batting at number eight, along with Pant (is Shabha Pant) added 100 runs for the 7th wicket. Shardul, who hit a half-century in the first innings, also batted hard in the second innings. The Mumbai batsman hit 60 off 72 balls, including seven fours and a six.

Pant, on the other hand, hit 50 off 106 balls with four fours. The duo took the total score beyond 400. All four experts on the Shardul ground were shooting like batsmen. Shardul has three half-centuries to his name in the fourth match of his three-year Test career.

Ind vs Eng: Could not read Virat Moin’s ball, hunted for 10th time, breaks decades old record

The batting average of Indian batsmen in the current series

In the current series, India’s opening pair (1-1) has averaged 45.53 while the middle order (3-6) has averaged 23.85. The lower order batsmen (7-11) have amassed a total of 22.25 runs.

Shardul accepted responsibility when the Giants failed in the first innings

In the first innings where batsmen like Rohit, Pujara, Rahul and Rahane flop, Shardul Thakur played a record. Shardul overtook former explosive opener Virender Sehwag for 57 off 36 balls. He completed his half-century off just 31 balls with seven fours and three sixes. In addition, he has now become the fastest Indian batsman to score the fastest half-century against England.

Shami and Bumrah shared a record 89-run partnership

Shami and Bumrah had done the same in the previous Lord’s Test. Shami (56 not out off 70 balls) and Bumrah (34 not out off 64 balls) put on an unbeaten 89-run stand for the ninth wicket to end England’s second innings at 278 for eight with a target of 272 for 298. His entire team was bowled out for 120 runs. India won the Test by 151 runs.

The support staff was sacked after Ravi Shastri Kovid tested positive, a big blow to Team India.

Shami and Bumrah took charge when India did not want to take a 200-run lead at 209 for eight. The duo batted easily against Moin Ali in front of James Anderson and their shots thrilled their teammates.



Shabdul wrote the script for the victory in Gaba

The Indian team made history by defeating Australia 2-1 in the Test series at the same ground. The script of this victory saga was written in Gabba. Swarg for the Kangaroos, Shardul Thakur was the hero of the victory on the field. He, along with Washington Sundar, played a very delicate occasion in the first innings, scoring 67 runs in ODI style.