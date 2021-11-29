Shardul Thakur Mittali Parulkar Engagement Video On CSK Fans Official Page Photos Also Viral On Social Media Expected to Marry Next Year After T20 World Cup 2022

Shardul Thakur has got engaged to his close friend Mithali Parulkar. The video of the ring ceremony of both and the pictures of this event are becoming fiercely viral on social media. It is being said that Shardul will tie the knot with Mithali after the T20 World Cup next year.

Rising star cricketer of Indian cricket team Shardul Thakur has got engaged to his fiancee Mithali Parulkar. However, neither any video has been shared nor informed about it by Shardul himself. But this video is going viral on social media. In this video, he is seen wearing a ring to Mithali.

This video has also been shared from a verified fan page of Shardul’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In this video, Shardul and Mithali are seen wearing rings to each other. According to the news, Mithali has been a very close friend of Shardul for a long time. Mithali has written ‘Imperfectly perfect’ in her Insta profile.

According to media reports, this event took place in the BKC premises of Maharashtra Cricket Association. The program was attended by close people of both the families. It is also being said that after the T20 World Cup 2022, both will tie the knot. Photos and video clips of this event are becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Significantly, Shardul Thakur has been rested from the current series against New Zealand. He will be a vital part of the Indian contingent that will tour South Africa in December. He has played four Tests, 15 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India so far. He also plays for Chennai Super Kings in IPL.

Shardul Thakur has so far taken 22 ODI wickets, 14 Test wickets and 31 T20 wickets in his international career. His performance in batting is also excellent and he has also scored three half-centuries in Test cricket.

He is also an important part of Chennai Super Kings in IPL, now it will be interesting to see which franchise he will play in the next season. This is because the information about the Chennai Super Kings retaining him has not come to the fore.