Shardul Thakur on Manchester Test: Why was Kohli’s team forced to cancel the Manchester Test?

The tragic end of the thrilling series between India and England stunned everyone. The last Test of the series was scheduled to be played in Manchester between the two teams from September 10 last week, but it was canceled after 24 hours of play. Team India had a 2-1 lead and had a great chance to win the series 3-1. However, who is the winner of the series? There is still controversy over this.

After the match was canceled, Team India and BCCI had to face criticism. Only assistant physio Yogesh Parmar from the team’s coaching staff was with the team, but when he was also found positive, the team was forced to cancel the match. However, some English cricketers have told the BCCI that they do not want to play the match because of the IPL. The second part of IPL 2021 will start on September 19 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.



Video: Corona, who won the series, postponed the fifth Test

Overall, if you look at the whole case, the statement of any player of Team India has not come so far. Now Shardul Thakur has made his point in this regard. He told how the entire team got scared after Yogesh Parmar fell victim to Kovid-1 of.

AB de Villiers News: Just before IPL 2021, AB de Villiers hit 10 sixes and a century in a practice match.

In an interview to The Indian Express, he said, “Yogesh Parmar was touched by all of us the day before.” There was an atmosphere of fear in the whole team when he got into a contagious illness. The players were worried about their families. No one knew what would happen next. It was difficult to get on the field in such a situation.