Share market investors lost rs 96642 crores this week reliance investors biggest losers

Last week, the market capitalization of 6 out of the top 10 companies of the country recorded a decline of Rs 96,642.51 crore. Of these, Reliance Industries alone suffered a loss of Rs 44,249.32 crore.

New Delhi. The market capitalization of six of the top 10 companies collectively declined by Rs 96,642.51 crore last week due to the ongoing volatility in the stock market in the last seven days. That is, the investors of these companies got a big setback. Of these, investors of Reliance Industries were the biggest losers. BSE’s 30-share Sensex fell 388.96.

Read More:

SBI is giving rebate in processing fee on home loan, take advantage of this scheme

– Indian Economy: Signs of recovery from Corona, 33% more than GST collection 2020

The decline in the market capitalization of these companies

Market capitalization of Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank declined in the last week. Reliance Industries’ investors alone declined by Rs 44,249.32 crore to Rs 12,90,330.25 crore. Similarly, the market valuation of TCS declined from Rs 16,479.28 crore to Rs 11,71,674.52 crore, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s market position declined from Rs 13,511.93 crore to Rs 3,28,122.93 crore, HDFC Bank lost Rs 8,653.09 crore to Rs 7,88,769.58 crore, HDFC’s market capitalization declined from Rs 7,827.92 crore to Rs 4,40,738.35 crore, Hindustan Unilever’s declined by Rs 5,920.97 crore to Rs 5,48,405.78 crore.

Read More: Number of new investors on NSE crosses 50 lakhs, SBI gave this reason

their investors benefited

On the other hand, the market valuation of Infosys, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance increased during the last week. Infosys’ market capitalization increased by Rs 8,475.58 crore to Rs 6,85,819.28 crore, ICICI Bank added Rs 4,210.38 crore during the week and its market capitalization increased by Rs 4,72,849.46 crore, Bajaj Finance’s valuation increased by Rs 2,972.7 crore to Rs 3,75,972.88 crore, SBI’s 3,85,275.48 crore with an increase of Rs 2,275.78 crore.

Despite the losses, Reliance Industries retained the first position. It was followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank respectively.

Read More:

Central government is giving 50% discount to farmers on buying tractors, take advantage of this scheme

– Pension of 36 thousand rupees will be available in just 55 rupees, register from here

No need to go anywhere, earn lakhs of rupees like this sitting at home