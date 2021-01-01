Share Market News Today: BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Latest Updates September 6: The Sensex jumped 260 points to a new high of 58,390.21 in early trade on Monday.

The 30-share Sensex had gained 277.41 points, or 0.48 per cent, to close at 58,129.95 in the previous session.

International oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.20 percent to .7 71.74 a barrel.

Stock Exchange: The Sensex (BSE Sensex) jumped more than 260 points in early trade on Monday to reach a new high of 58,390.21. This was due to the positive trend in the global market and the rise in shares of Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto and L&T. Similarly, the wide-based Nifty of NSE rose by 75 points to 17,399.35 in the opening session.

In the opening session, the 30-share Sensex was up 260.26 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 58,390.21 and the Nifty was trading at 75,75 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 17,399.35. In the Sensex, Reliance Industries rose just two per cent, while Bajaj Auto, L&T, HUL, M&M, Dr Reddy’s and Bajaj Finserv also rose.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, TCS, Power Grid, Titan and Tech Mahindra suffered losses. The 30-share Sensex had gained 277.41 points, or 0.48 per cent, to close at 58,129.95 in the previous session, while the Nifty had gained 89.45 points, or 0.52 per cent, to close at 17,323.60. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market and bought shares worth Rs 768.58 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data. International oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.20 percent to .7 71.74 a barrel.