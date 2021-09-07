Share Market Update: Shares to Watch: Shares of Steel Authority, Ratan India Power, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Oil Exploration could make gains on Thursday

Stock Tips in Hindi: The stock market fell slightly for the second day in a row on Wednesday. The market lost ground due to the loss of Infosys, Reliance Industries and TCS, which had a strong share in the index. The 30-share Sensex closed 29.22 points, or 0.05 per cent, lower at 58,250.26. During trading, it showed fluctuations of more than 400 points. Similarly, the wide-based National Stock Exchange index Nifty fell by 8.60 points, or 0.05 per cent, to close at 17,353.50.

Signs of weakness in the Nifty

nifty50 is making an insidious candle on the daily chart. This trend is seen in the Nifty 50 for the second day in a row. On the daily chart, the Nifty is making back-to-back stimulus candles for two consecutive trading sessions. The Nifty Fifty has created a hanging man candle on Wednesday. Analysts say further sell-off could take place if the Nifty falls below the 17250 or 17300 level. Rohit Singare of LKP Securities says the Nifty has failed to cross the resistance level of 17440 and now it could prove to be an immediate resistance for the index.

Consolidation in the Nifty

Mazhar Mohammad of ChartviewIndia.in said that the bulls in the stock market are trying to take the market higher after the intra day recovery but they have failed to do so for the third session in a row. He said that if the Nifty stays above the level of 17436, then the stock market is expected to rise.

What stocks will grow?

Steel Authority, Ratan India Power, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Oil Exploration, JSW Energy, Vidhi Specialty Food, JM Financial, Vardhman Acrylics, Central Depository, Nagarjuna Fertilizer Momentum Indicator MVS , Sakuma Exports, Nitin Spinners, Rajesh Exports, TCI, VIP Clothing, Aditya Birla Money, Dhunseri T and GKW.

What stocks are showing signs of weakening?

Momentum Indicator Moving Average Convergence Diversions by MACD Companies such as Happy Mind Tech, KNR Construction, Websol Energy Systems, Bajaj Finserv, Relaxo Footwear, Indoco Remedies, North Eastern Carry, Rose, Tatele Besse . Shares of

