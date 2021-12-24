World

Share weather photos and videos with Eyewitness News

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Share weather photos and videos with Eyewitness News
Written by admin
Share weather photos and videos with Eyewitness News

Share weather photos and videos with Eyewitness News

NEW YORK (WABC) — Have weather photos or video to share with Eyewitness News?

Please fill out the form below to submit.

By filling out the form below, you confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner; or that you are the copyright owner’s authorized agent; or that you own, purchased or otherwise legally obtained the rights to the image/video. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use.

Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Share #weather #photos #videos #Eyewitness #News

READ Also  Biden in Kentucky today: President surveys tornado damage, offer support for victims

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment