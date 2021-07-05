Share your mobile screen like this during a group video call on Telegram, know the complete process

Telegram Telegram is the most popular instant messaging app after WhatsApp. Recently Telegram launched many new features to compete with WhatsApp. In this Telegram has brought the feature of group calling. In which 30 people can join simultaneously. Along with this, the feature of screen sharing has also been launched for the users. With the help of this feature, the Telegram app allows people involved in a video group call to share their mobile screen. Using this feature, users can share any document or video on a group video call and show it to people.

Share your mobile screen during group calling

Follow these tips to share your mobile screen during Grun Calling.

To use the screen share feature, first you have to open the Telegram app on your smartphone.

—After that open the group chat in which all the members are present.

—Then click on the group icon.

After this, to make a voice call, click on the chat box icon at the top right side. You can also turn on the camera to make video calls.

After this, by clicking on the three vertical dots given on the voice chat bar, select the option of screen share.

—Now the app will ask you for permission to share the screen. For this, click on Start Now appearing on the screen.

—People in the group call will now be able to see your mobile phone screen. You can share any content with them without any hassle.