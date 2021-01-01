SHAREit 6.0.88 APK for Android – Download



You can leave your old Bluetooth behind and jump on the faster mode with the SHAREit for android. This app can be termed as the undisputed king of the file sharing feature phone to phone or phone to pc wirelessly that is. You can share files regardless of their size and type. Just connect and start sharing. The ease of sharing bought on by SHAREit has had this app featured on multiple websites and video vlogs, it’s also one of the reasons that almost everyone who loves to share their data has downloaded this app.

Shareit is a file transfer app from one device to other device independent of the operating system installed in the device. You can send files to iOS,desktop PCs or any cross-platform device. Moreover, Items are transfered via Wifi Hotspot. To transfer the content to multiple people you can also make groups just like in whatsapp.

Media that you can share using it are pictures, Audio, videos and address books. Moreover you can also share the whole app from one device to other. You can share pictures, documents, videos, text data, audio, and even APKs with Shareit!

It is faster than Bluetooth and the good news is that you can use Share-it without an internet connection. However, if you are not satisfied with Shareit, then Xender is an alternative for you to try.

What’s New?

A brand new feature — Share Zone.

When connecting with friends you can select anything you like from your friend’s Zone.

Fastest in the World

Shareit is 200 times faster than Bluetooth, the highest speed goes up to 20M/s.

Transfer files without losing quality.

Transfer All Types of Data

Photos, videos, music, installed apps and any other data.

Cross-platform transferring

Shareit is a Cross-platform sharing for phones & computers & tablets, Android & iOS & Windows Phone & Windows XP/7/8 to the latest version.

Phone replicate

Replicate contacts, SMS messages, MMS messages, music, videos, apps and other data from your old phone to the new one in just one click.

Infinite Online Videos

HD & Selective, Offline watching, continuously updated.

Excellent Video Player

Shareit support almost all formats, And give you Smooth playing experience.

Discover Trending Music

Tens of millions of high quality songs, and thousands of curated playlists. Online & Offline.

Improved Connectivity

By accessing Location, help Shareit to discover users. Hence, it is required by Android system to access this permission.

Discover Quickly

By accessing Bluetooth Connection, Share-it can discover nearby shareit users more quickly so as to connect with Sender/Receiver more efficiently.