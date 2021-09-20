Shares fall as a world of concerns haunts investors.

Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Monday as indexes fell amid a string of concerns for investors across Europe – including troubled Chinese asset giant Evergrande, rising energy prices in Europe and the Federal Reserve pulling out of its big bond-buying. Includes questions on how he will manage the exit. program.

The S&P 500 fell 1.7 percent in early trading, its sharpest decline so far this month. The index has dropped for two weeks in a row, and before the fall on Monday, it was down more than 2 percent since hitting records on September 2.

In Europe, the Stokes Europe 600 fell 2.1 per cent, while the FTSE 100 in the UK was down 1.4 per cent. Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 3.3 percent to its lowest in nearly a year. Most other Asian markets remained closed for the holiday.

Investors pushed Hong Kong-listed shares of some of China’s biggest property developers deep into the red amid concerns that Evergrande’s looming debt woes could be over, boosting funding capabilities of other developers. The timing of regulatory scrutiny may be affected. Hong Kong shares of Chinese developer Cynic Holding fell 87 percent after regulators in a Chinese province said they would penalize certain selling practices by developers.