Shares fall as a world of concerns haunts investors.
Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Monday as indexes fell amid a string of concerns for investors across Europe – including troubled Chinese asset giant Evergrande, rising energy prices in Europe and the Federal Reserve pulling out of its big bond-buying. Includes questions on how he will manage the exit. program.
The S&P 500 fell 1.7 percent in early trading, its sharpest decline so far this month. The index has dropped for two weeks in a row, and before the fall on Monday, it was down more than 2 percent since hitting records on September 2.
In Europe, the Stokes Europe 600 fell 2.1 per cent, while the FTSE 100 in the UK was down 1.4 per cent. Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 3.3 percent to its lowest in nearly a year. Most other Asian markets remained closed for the holiday.
Investors pushed Hong Kong-listed shares of some of China’s biggest property developers deep into the red amid concerns that Evergrande’s looming debt woes could be over, boosting funding capabilities of other developers. The timing of regulatory scrutiny may be affected. Hong Kong shares of Chinese developer Cynic Holding fell 87 percent after regulators in a Chinese province said they would penalize certain selling practices by developers.
“These concerns about what is happening with Evergrande and China and a possible default are spreading to European markets,” said Mike Bell, strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in London. But he said it appeared the market was very worried.
“Can you get more volatility in the next month or two? Yes, it’s certainly possible,” Mr. Bell said. “But when we look at China at the moment, we still think about the earnings outlook — outside of companies like Evergrande — remains very positive for the broader market.”
High natural gas prices in Europe are driving up energy bills and shutting down fertilizer factories in the UK. Small energy companies in the UK are demanding a government bailout. And the price of iron ore, the main raw material in steel, has fallen, causing a sharp drop in shares of mining companies.
This week, more than a dozen central banks, including Japan, Britain and Switzerland, will meet and set policy.
But most traders are likely to focus on the Federal Reserve, which is expected to discuss a timeline on Wednesday when it will begin to slow bond purchases aimed at shore up the economy. Some economists expect the Fed to signal that it will begin to phase out bond purchases later this year. The central bank can then start raising interest rates the following year. But a slowdown in hiring, especially among hospitality and leisure workers, could weigh on the recovery and delay the central bank’s reduction of stimulus.
Fed will update this too Forecasts for economic growth and inflation.
Investors in the United States will have some other data points to guide them this week. The National Association of Realtors will publish data on home sales activity on Wednesday. Existing home sales are expected to drop slightly in July, economists surveyed forecast Bloomberg’s after two months of gains.
The S&P 500’s fall in September signals a clear change in market stance. Earlier this month, Wall Street was enjoying a seven-month run that pushed the stock up more than 20 percent even as investors brushed off any bad news.
The slowdown comes as investors are weighing the risks of a resurgence of the coronavirus. The Citigroup US Economic Surprise Index, a measure of whether the reported economic numbers are better than analysts’ expectations, is at its lowest level since the start of the pandemic last year. Analysts are also pointing to supply-chain disruptions, leading to investor concerns over shortages ranging from computer chips to building materials.
Another factor hitting Wall Street is the plan to tax stock buybacks. Senate Democrats are mobilizing to impose a new tax on corporations that repurchase their shares, something that could potentially undermine a major source of demand for shares.
This week, Democrats are also set to turn their attention to raising the federal lending limit. Analysts say until the ceiling is raised, it may be difficult to gauge investor enthusiasm.
alexandra stevenson Contributed reporting.
