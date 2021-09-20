Shares fall as a world of concerns haunts investors.

image Steel coil at the Thyssenkrupp factory in Duisburg, Germany. The price of iron ore, a key steel component, has fallen, causing a sharp fall in stocks of mining companies. Credit… Wolfgang Ratte/Reuters

Stocks on Wall Street were set for a bearish Monday morning as indexes across Europe fell amid a string of concerns for investors – including troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande, rising energy prices in Europe and the Federal Reserve. Including questions on how it will manage its exit. Large bond-buying programs.

Futures indicated that the S&P 500 was set to open lower on Monday, down 1.5 per cent. The S&P has dropped for two weeks in a row, and is down more than 2 percent since hitting records on Sept. Futures on the Nasdaq Composite were down 1.4 percent.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.2 percent. The FTSE 100 in the UK declined 1.8 per cent, Germany the DAX 2.7 per cent and France the CAC 40 declined 2.6 per cent.

Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 3.3 percent to its lowest in nearly a year. Most other Asian markets remained closed for the holiday.

Investors pushed Hong Kong-listed shares of some of China’s biggest property developers deep into the red amid concerns that Evergrande’s looming debt woes could be over, boosting funding capabilities of other developers. The timing of regulatory scrutiny may be affected. Hong Kong shares of Chinese developer Cynic Holding fell 87 percent after regulators in a Chinese province said they would penalize certain selling practices by developers.

“These concerns about what is happening with Evergrande and China and a possible default are spreading to European markets,” said Mike Bell, strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in London. But he said it appeared the market was very worried. “Can you get more volatility in the next month or two? Yes, it’s certainly possible,” Mr. Bell said. “But when we look at China at the moment, we still think about the earnings outlook — outside of companies like Evergrande — remains very positive for the broader market.” In commodity markets, high natural gas prices in Europe are driving up energy bills and closing factories in the UK, such as those that make fertilizers. Small energy companies in the UK are demanding a government bailout. And the price of iron ore, the main raw material in steel, has fallen, causing a sharp drop in shares of mining companies. For example, shares of Anglo American fell 7.9 percent. And shares of Glencore were down more than 5 percent. READ Also Tesla reports a big jump in profit. This week, more than a dozen central banks, including Japan, Britain and Switzerland, will meet and set policy. But most traders are likely to focus on the Federal Reserve, which is expected to discuss a timeline on Wednesday when it will begin to slow bond purchases aimed at shore up the economy. Some economists expect the Fed to signal that it will begin to phase out bond purchases later this year. The central bank can then start raising interest rates the following year. But a slowdown in hiring, especially among hospitality and leisure workers, could weigh on the recovery and delay the central bank’s reduction of stimulus. Fed will update this too Forecasts for economic growth and inflation. Investors in the United States will have some other data points to guide them this week. The National Association of Realtors will publish data on home sales activity on Wednesday. Existing home sales are expected to drop slightly in July, economists surveyed forecast Bloomberg’s after two months of gains. On Tuesday, investors will also be watching FedEx’s quarterly financial reports for the three months ending August, as supply chain problems could hamper the company’s revenue. General Mills is set to publish its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday. alexandra stevenson Contributed reporting.