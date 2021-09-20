Shares fall as a world of concerns haunts investors.
Sep 20, 2021, 8:07 am ET
Stocks on Wall Street were set for a bearish Monday morning as indexes across Europe fell amid a string of concerns for investors – including troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande, rising energy prices in Europe and the Federal Reserve. Including questions on how it will manage its exit. Large bond-buying programs.
Futures indicated that the S&P 500 was set to open lower on Monday, down 1.5 per cent. The S&P has dropped for two weeks in a row, and is down more than 2 percent since hitting records on Sept. Futures on the Nasdaq Composite were down 1.4 percent.
In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.2 percent. The FTSE 100 in the UK declined 1.8 per cent, Germany the DAX 2.7 per cent and France the CAC 40 declined 2.6 per cent.
Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 3.3 percent to its lowest in nearly a year. Most other Asian markets remained closed for the holiday.
Investors pushed Hong Kong-listed shares of some of China’s biggest property developers deep into the red amid concerns that Evergrande’s looming debt woes could be over, boosting funding capabilities of other developers. The timing of regulatory scrutiny may be affected. Hong Kong shares of Chinese developer Cynic Holding fell 87 percent after regulators in a Chinese province said they would penalize certain selling practices by developers.
“These concerns about what is happening with Evergrande and China and a possible default are spreading to European markets,” said Mike Bell, strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in London. But he said it appeared the market was very worried.
“Can you get more volatility in the next month or two? Yes, it’s certainly possible,” Mr. Bell said. “But when we look at China at the moment, we still think about the earnings outlook — outside of companies like Evergrande — remains very positive for the broader market.”
In commodity markets, high natural gas prices in Europe are driving up energy bills and closing factories in the UK, such as those that make fertilizers. Small energy companies in the UK are demanding a government bailout. And the price of iron ore, the main raw material in steel, has fallen, causing a sharp drop in shares of mining companies. For example, shares of Anglo American fell 7.9 percent. And shares of Glencore were down more than 5 percent.
This week, more than a dozen central banks, including Japan, Britain and Switzerland, will meet and set policy.
But most traders are likely to focus on the Federal Reserve, which is expected to discuss a timeline on Wednesday when it will begin to slow bond purchases aimed at shore up the economy. Some economists expect the Fed to signal that it will begin to phase out bond purchases later this year. The central bank can then start raising interest rates the following year. But a slowdown in hiring, especially among hospitality and leisure workers, could weigh on the recovery and delay the central bank’s reduction of stimulus.
Fed will update this too Forecasts for economic growth and inflation.
Investors in the United States will have some other data points to guide them this week. The National Association of Realtors will publish data on home sales activity on Wednesday. Existing home sales are expected to drop slightly in July, economists surveyed forecast Bloomberg’s after two months of gains.
On Tuesday, investors will also be watching FedEx’s quarterly financial reports for the three months ending August, as supply chain problems could hamper the company’s revenue. General Mills is set to publish its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday.
alexandra stevenson Contributed reporting.
While the delta version of the coronavirus has delayed plans by many US companies to bring employees back to offices, New York City workers who are trickling down to midtown Manhattan are finding that many of their favorites are going for a quick cup of coffee and a cup of coffee. A muffins in the morning or sandwiches or salads at lunch have disappeared. Many of those that are open are operating with reduced hours or limited menus.
According to the Center for an Urban Future, a non-profit research and policy organization, by the end of 2020, the number of chain stores in Manhattan — from drugstores to clothing retailers to restaurants — up 17 percent from 2019. had fallen.
Across Manhattan, the number of available ground floor stores, usually the domain of busy restaurants and clothing stores, has increased. According to a report by real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, a quarter of ground floor storefronts in Lower Manhattan are available for rent, while about a third is available in Herald Square.
Starbucks has permanently closed 44 outlets in Manhattan since March last year. Pret A Manger has reopened only half of the 60 locations in New York City before the pandemic. Many gourmet cuisine, independent restaurants and small local chains have gone dark.
But in a city where one person’s recession is an opportunity for someone else, some restaurant chains are taking advantage of record-low retail rents to set up shop or expand their presence in New York City.
In the second quarter, food and beverage companies signed 23 new leases in Manhattan, according to commercial real estate services firm CBRE, the major apparel retailers who signed 10 new leases.
Shake Shack and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen were among the signatories to the new rental agreement this year. Burger chain Sonic just signed a lease for its first New York City outpost. Philippines-based chicken joint Jollibee, which enjoys a committed following, is planning to open a huge flagship restaurant in Times Square.
Lanson Jones, an avid tennis player from Houston, didn’t want to spoil her streak of good health during the pandemic by getting the vaccine.
Then he contracted Kovid. Still, he decided not to get vaccinated. Instead, he turned to another type of treatment: monoclonal antibodies, no less experimental than a year-old, laboratory-made drug vaccine.
In the glass-walled enclosure at Houston Methodist Hospital this month, Mr Jones, 65, visited Donald J. to receive an antibody infusion. Became one of over a million COVID patients, including Trump and Joe Rogan.
The federal government covers the cost of the treatment, currently about $2,100 per dose, and has told states to expect scale-back shipments due to shortages. Seven southern states account for 70 percent of orders.
Amid the noise of antivaccine lies circulating in the United States, monoclonal antibodies have become the rare coronavirus drug to achieve near-universal acceptance. Championed by mainstream doctors and conservative radio hosts alike, the infusion has kept the country’s death toll — nearly 2,000 a day and climbing rapidly — from rising even higher.
“The people you love, the people you trust, nobody said anything negative about it,” Mr Jones said of the antibody treatment. “And I’ve heard nothing but negative talk about the side effects of the vaccine and how quickly it was developed.”
But the popularity of the treatment is stifling the American health system.
The infusion takes about an hour and a half, including subsequent monitoring, and requires constant attention from nurses at a time when hard-to-reach states often cannot afford to leave them.
“It’s closing resources, it’s hard to deliver, and a vaccine is $20 and can stop almost everyone,” said Dr. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist and chief of population health at the Family Health Centers of San Diego. Said, a community based provider. Pushing antibodies while underpinning vaccines, he said, is “investing in car insurance without investing in brakes.”
The largest US accounting firms have proven a remarkably effective behind-the-scenes system to promote their interests in Washington, Jesse Drucker and Danny Hakim report in The New York Times.
Their tax attorneys take senior jobs in the Treasury Department, where they write policies that are often favorable to their former corporate clients, often with the hope that they will soon return to their old employers. Firms welcome them with higher titles and higher salaries, according to public records reviewed by The Times and interviews with current and former government and industry executives.
From their government positions, many industry stalwarts have approved loopholes long exploited by their former firms, granted tax breaks to former clients and withdrew efforts to rein in tax shelters – with enormous impact.
Even some former industry veterans said they see this so-called revolving door as a big part of the reason why tax policy has become so skewed in favor of the rich, just about everyone else. at cost. President Biden and congressional Democrats are seeking to overhaul parts of the tax code that immensely benefit the richest Americans.
This revolving door is nothing new, with people cycling between the public and private areas. But the ability of the world’s largest accounting firms to embed their top lawyers inside the government’s most important tax-policy jobs has largely escaped public scrutiny.
“Lawyers coming from the private sector need to know who their new client is, and it’s not their former client. It’s the American public,” said Stephen Shay, a retired tax partner at Ropes & Grey, who worked with Reagan and Served in the Treasury during the Obama Administration. “A certain percentage of people never make that switch. It’s really hard to make that switch when you know where you’re going to go back in two years, and that’s for your old customers. Incentives are bad.”
