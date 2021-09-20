Shares fell for a second week as September’s slow return continued.
Stocks on Wall Street fell again on Friday, marking a second consecutive weekly decline in the S&P 500 and extending the slow decline that weighed on the stock market throughout the month.
The index fell 0.9 percent, its eighth daily decline since it hit a record on September 2. The Nasdaq Composite also fell 0.9 percent, while stocks in Europe were also broadly lower.
Mining, chemical and resource companies led the decline, and oil prices also fell, moves that generally reflect concerns about global growth. Also on Friday were the biggest technology stocks — Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft. Along with Amazon, they make up more than 20 percent of the market value of the S&P 500 and have an extraordinary amount of pull in the direction of the stock market. All four were down about 2 percent or more, and Amazon was even lower.
The S&P 500’s fall since its record low, about 2.3 percent overall in the two weeks, hasn’t been dramatic, but it marks a clear change in the tone of the market. Earlier this month, Wall Street was enjoying a seven-month run that pushed the stock up more than 20 percent even as investors brushed off any bad news.
Analysts clamor for a single reason for September’s funk, but they point to a number of factors that could worry investors as they consider what to do next. Here’s something.
Fed’s decision on buying bonds: The central bank is holding its next policy meeting next week, and is expected to send a clear signal on when it plans to start winding down its purchases of government bonds. That program, an emergency response to the pandemic, is meant to keep cash flowing through the economy.
Changing expectations about the economy: Even as the US economy faces a resurgence of Covid, the latest data has fallen short of analysts’ expectations. The Citigroup US Economic Surprise Index, a measure of whether the reported economic numbers are better than analysts’ expectations, is at its most negative level since the start of the pandemic last year.
Problems in the supply chain: The outbreak of the highly contagious Delta version of the coronavirus was particularly severe in Asia, and it delayed the rebuilding of supply lines from manufacturers to US companies. In some cases it made the snoring worse.
Changing rules of China: Investors have been wary of a wave of new sanctions from Beijing by tech companies on topics such as online gaming and data sharing. The latest blow came to US casino operators who rely on Macau, a special administrative region of China and a gambling haven for Chinese high rollers, for their profits. Shares of companies such as Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands fell after the local government signaled it would begin to tighten restrictions.
Scheme to tax buybacks: Senate Democrats are gathering around a new tax on stock buybacks by companies, something that could potentially undermine a key source of demand for shares.
Loan Limit: Not raising the US debt limit would effectively default on US government loans, and yet the wrangling and rhetoric around it are likely to worsen in the coming weeks. Almost no one expects the government to actually default, but past debt-limit fights, such as the particularly noisy one in 2011, have proven irritating to investors sending stocks sharply lower. Analysts say until the ceiling is raised, it may be difficult to gauge investor enthusiasm.
