Shares fell for a second week as September’s slow return continued.

Stocks on Wall Street fell again on Friday, marking a second consecutive weekly decline in the S&P 500 and extending the slow decline that weighed on the stock market throughout the month.

The index fell 0.9 percent, its eighth daily decline since it hit a record on September 2. The Nasdaq Composite also fell 0.9 percent, while stocks in Europe were also broadly lower.

Mining, chemical and resource companies led the decline, and oil prices also fell, moves that generally reflect concerns about global growth. Also on Friday were the biggest technology stocks — Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft. Along with Amazon, they make up more than 20 percent of the market value of the S&P 500 and have an extraordinary amount of pull in the direction of the stock market. All four were down about 2 percent or more, and Amazon was even lower.

The S&P 500’s fall since its record low, about 2.3 percent overall in the two weeks, hasn’t been dramatic, but it marks a clear change in the tone of the market. Earlier this month, Wall Street was enjoying a seven-month run that pushed the stock up more than 20 percent even as investors brushed off any bad news.