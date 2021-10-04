Shares of China Evergrande are halted as doubts

Shares of China Evergrande were halted on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday as doubts over whether the struggling asset giant will be able to meet its huge financial obligations.

No reason was given for the stay, which was disclosed in a filing with the exchange. The halt also affected some of the company’s listed units.

The real estate developer – once China’s most prolific – is under close watch by foreign investors and local regulators after missing two significant interest payments on US dollar bonds. Missed payments may not necessarily trigger a default because they each have a 30-day grace period before the missing payment would be considered a default.

Evergrande is under pressure from contractors and employees who owe more than $300 billion in unpaid bills, as well as home buyers who await 1.6 million unfinished apartments. In recent days, Wall Street banks and financial investigators have been uncovering other liabilities that Evergrande may have in the form of guarantees that could add to its vast debt pile.