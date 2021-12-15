Sharib Hashmi and Gauahar Khan short film Sorry Bhaisaab Trailer release | Trailer release of Sharib Hashmi and Gauahar Khan’s ‘Sorry Bhaisahab’, watch video

Television oi-Varsha Rani

The trailer of the short film Sorry Bhaisahab has been launched. The film is directed by Suman Adhikari and produced by Arre Studios written by Sumit Ghildiyal. This short film stars talented actors Sharib Hashmi and Gauahar Khan in lead roles. As seen in the trailer, Sorry Bhaisaheb revolves around a middle-class couple living in South Delhi DDA flats who are duped and robbed, prompting the audience to know what happens next. .

The short film, which encapsulates the wishes, aspirations of a typical middle-class family and their zeal to get things done for free, is all set to premiere on December 16, 2021 exclusively on Amazon MiniTV.

Sharing the excitement ahead of the launch of the short film Actor, Gauahar Khan said, “Sorry Bhaisaab is a very enjoyable and quirky short film. The story is very aspirational and highly relatable and I think that is the charm of short films. Which has crisp and snackable content that captivates the audience. I personally enjoyed working on this project and I feel there are so many facets in this film that I personally relate to being a layman And I am really looking forward to see how the audience reacts to the film.”

Actor Sharib Hashmi further added, “Sorry Bhaisaab is a short film which was made keeping in mind the Indian middle class couple and their daily livelihood. The story strikes a chord with the masses as well as them interacting with the characters of the short film. Connects so deeply. The short film has a good balance of humor and aspiration and that is why Sorry Bhaisaab is a very close project for me.”

Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 12:48 [IST]