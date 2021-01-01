Sharjah Cricket Stadium: Sharjah Cricket Stadium to undergo major renovations ahead of IPL 2021 for World T20

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which is gearing up for 10 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the T20 World Cup, has announced major improvements. The second round of the IPL will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19.This season of IPL was being held in India but it was postponed after cases of Covid-1 of were found in the bio-bubble of the league. Subsequently, the Indian Cricket Board decided to hold the remaining matches at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah stadiums in the UAE.

Mumbai Indians arrive in UAE: Mumbai Indians team arrives in UAE, players are given GPS watches, CSK players will be tested daily for Kovid-1 daily

The revised wicket block will now have six pitches in the middle. “A new practice facility is being built here with four turf wickets and four astro turf wickets. This will allow several teams to practice at the same time. These facilities will be ready by the time of IPL.

IPL 2021: Starting from 19th September, 31 matches in 27 days, find out everything about the second phase

At this stadium, the first match of the second phase of the IPL will be played on September 24 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. The stadium will also host qualifier two (October 11) and eliminator (October 13) matches after the league stage.

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK players leave for Dubai for IPL 2021, first match against Mumbai

