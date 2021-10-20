Sharjah Cricket Stadium details, matches, stats Best cricket stadium in 2021

Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium was established in 1984. The velocity with which the colosseum acquired fashionability and latterly-one- day matches have astounded numerous. In a short span of 19 times i.e. till 2003, Sharjah Cricket Association Ground had hosted as numerous as 198 ODIs. The limited over matches in Sharjah Cricket Association Ground were always a part of an event involving not lower than three brigades.

Utmost of the events in Sharjah Cricket Association Ground is organized under The Cricketers Benefit Fund Series, which aims at furnishing a part of the event bag to the retired cricketers from India and Pakistan. Sharjah Cricket Association Ground is one of those rare grounds where a test match has been hosted without the participation of the home platoon.

In the wake of 11 September, Pakistan came the seedbed of internal fermentation, therefore its justice platoon had chosen Sharjah Cricket Association ground for its test series against West Indies and latterly Australia. Sharjah Cricket Association Ground has a seating capacity of. Of late, hardly and any justice of consequence has been played in this ground the recently opened Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has appropriated the fashionability that Sharjah Cricket Association Ground used to enjoy. It holds a world record of being the first colosseum to have hosted 200 ODIs after the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in November 2011.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. It holds the record for the most ODIs hosted in a venue with 236 ODIs up to 19 February 2018. It was firstly constructed in the early 1980s and has been much better over time. It hosted its first transnational matches in April 1984, in the Asia Cup. The colosseum will be one of the devoted venues for the 2021 ICC Men‘s T20 World Cup.

In 2010, at the decree of original cricketing patron Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium came the home ground for the Afghanistan justice platoon for One Day International and first-class matches. In 2016, Afghanistan changed its home ground to Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Noida, India. The Multan Sultans and the Quetta Pugilists used the Sharjah Cricket Stadium for the utmost of their home games in the most recent PSL season.

The justice colosseum also hosted the initial edition of the T10 justice league, which is a 90- nanosecond justice league from 14 to 17 December 2017 featuring several transnational justice players.

The colosseum also hosted the final of the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup featuring India and Pakistan with India defeating Pakistan by 2 lattices to secure the Blind Cricket World Cup title. It has 62- cadence boundaries in long on and 58 measures in straight. It has a 65- cadence boundary mid-wicket.

FACTS of Sharjah cricket stadium Opened 1982 Capacity 16,000 Ends Pavilion End, Sharjah Club End Location Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Time Zone UTC +04:00 Home to United Arab Emirates Floodlights Yes

ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021 matches scheduled at this venue 10:00 GMT NAM vs IRE, 11th Match, Group A 14:00 GMT SL vs NED, 12th Match, Group A 10:00 GMT A1 vs B2, 15th Match, Super 12 Group 1 14:00 GMT AFG vs B1, 17th Match, Super 12 Group 2 14:00 GMT PAK vs NZ, 19th Match, Super 12 Group 2 10:00 GMT WI vs B2, 23rd Match, Super 12 Group 1 10:00 GMT RSA vs A1, 25th Match, Super 12 Group 1 14:00 GMT ENG vs A1, 29th Match, Super 12 Group 1 10:00 GMT NZ vs A2, 36th Match, Super 12 Group 2 14:00 GMT ENG vs RSA, 39th Match, Super 12 Group 1 14:00 GMT PAK vs B1, 41st Match, Super 12 Group 2

STATS – TEST in Sharjah cricket stadium

Total matches 9 Matches won batting first 4 Matches won bowling first 4 Average 1st Inns scores 352 Average 2nd Inns scores 352 Average 3rd Inns scores 212 Average 4th Inns scores 176 Highest total recorded 690/10 (143.1 Ov) by NZ vs PAK Lowest total recorded 53/10 (24.5 Ov) by PAK vs AUS

STATS – ODI in Sharjah cricket stadium

Total matches 241 Matches won batting first 129 Matches won bowling first 110 Average 1st Inns scores 224 Average 2nd Inns scores 191 Highest total recorded 364/7 (50 Ov) by PAK vs NZ Lowest total recorded 54/10 (26.3 Ov) by IND vs SL Highest score chased 285/4 (45.3 Ov) by WI vs PAK Lowest score defended 125/10 (42.4 Ov) by IND vs PAK

STATS – T20 in Sharjah cricket stadium

Total matches 13 Matches won batting first 9 Matches won bowling first 4 Average 1st Inns scores 149 Average 2nd Inns scores 131 Highest total recorded 215/6 (20 Ov) by AFG vs ZIM Lowest total recorded 90/10 (19.1 Ov) by AFG vs NED Highest score chased 140/3 (17.3 Ov) by AFG vs SCO Lowest score defended 154/8 (20 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Test matches in Sharjah cricket stadium

Sharjah justice colosseum is one of the many Test Cricket Grounds at which a Test match has been played not involving a home country party (and the only one in anon-Test playing country) Sharjah was the venue for four Tests matches in 2002. Because of security and safety enterprises in Pakistan and its fate) the ground was chosen as a neutral venue to host two Test matches between Pakistan and the West Indies in February and two Test matches between Pakistan and Australia in October.

The fifth Test match held at the ground took place in November 2011, as the third Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The other games in the series were played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

One Day Internationals in Sharjah cricket stadium

Between 1984 and 2003 the Sharjah ground was the venue for 206 One Day Internationals held as part of commercially patronized one-day events involving three or four transnational brigades. Sharjah was a popular venue attracting good crowds substantially from the South Asian population of the United Arab Emirates.

Sharjah cricket stadium pitch report

The events were organized by”The Cricketers Benefit Fund Series (CBFS)” which had been established in 1981 by Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, and whose main end was to recognize cricketers of the history and present generations from India and Pakistan, with benefit pocketbooks in recognition of their services to the game of justice. The colosseum originally started with many limited seats and veritably modest installations but by 2002 had a capacity and floodlights.

Since 2003 the decreasingly crowded justice timetable has forestalled the holding of any major transnational matches at Sharjah although the colosseum has been the venue for certain other matches, for illustration in the 2004 ICC Intercontinental Cup. It has also been used by the Afghanistan public platoon since 2010. In 2011, the Guinness Book of Records (8) recorded the Sharjah colosseum as hosting the topmost number of one-day matches. As of December 2019, 240 ODIs had been played on the ground.

Indian Premier League in Sharjah cricket stadium

Sharjah has also hosted some seasons of the most viewed justice event, the Indian Premier League, in 2014 (due to choices), 2020 & 2021 (due to the wide outbreak of Covid 19 in India) IPL Season.

