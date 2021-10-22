Sharjeel Imam bail plea rejected by Saket court gave this advice by referring to Swami Vivekananda

Delhi’s Saket Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of ​​Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam. Sharjeel is accused of allegedly making inflammatory speeches during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The police had registered a case against him under serious sections like sedition.

At the same time, in his bail plea, Sharjeel Imam has said that he is a peace loving citizen and he did not participate in violence during any protest. Sharjeel’s lawyer also said that no case of violence is made out in his speeches, how does it come under the category of sedition.

Let us inform that Imam was arrested from Jehanabad in Bihar for allegedly giving inflammatory speeches in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh. Delhi Police took this action against him on 28 January 2020.

The Saket Court says that a cursory reading of the speech dated December 13, 2019 has revealed that it is clearly on communal and divisive lines. The court has also referred to a quotation of Swami Vivekananda. The court said that we are what our thinking has made us, so take care of what you think. Words are secondary but thoughts travel far.

Who is Sharjeel Imam

A case has been registered against Sharjeel Imam, who talked about cutting Assam and North Eastern states from India under sedition sections.

He hails from Jehanabad district of Bihar and is pursuing PhD in Modern History from JNU University, Delhi. According to the information given on Sharjeel Imam’s Facebook page, Sharjeel has studied computer science from IIT Bombay. Along with this, Sharjeel has also been an assistant teacher in IIT Bombay.

According to Sharjeel’s profile, he has also worked in a company as a software engineer and has also served as a programmer at the University of Copenhagen. Sharjeel holds a Masters and MPhil degree in Modern History from JNU itself.

Sharjeel Imam stayed at AISA for more than two years and was also a member of the Executive Committee of AISA for one year. As an AISA candidate, Sharjeel had also contested the councilor’s election in JNU in 2015.