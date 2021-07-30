Sharks Are Spotted Off Long Island. Scientists Say Don’t Panic.

Police helicopters sweeping the waves for dorsal fins. Bathers striding along the beaches, waiting for the green light to return to the water. A mysterious bite on the leg of a rescuer.

Along New York’s Long Island beaches, a handful of shark sightings over the past week have prompted local authorities to briefly close several beaches, hold oceanfront press conferences, and send police on “shark patrol” on boats and jet skis.

But as the atmosphere of anxiety carries a whiff of the 1970s blockbuster “Jaws” – in which a fictional Long Island mayor conceals the threat of a giant shark with a scientifically unlikely grudge against humans, with effect disastrous – scientists point out that there is no increased danger to swimmers.

In fact, they say, more sharks have been seen mainly because more people are looking for them – including municipal shark patrols which expanded after a possible rare case of a shark bite on Fire Island in 2018 – and they more easily save and share images. .