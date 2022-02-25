Sharks end 7-game losing streak, beat Islanders 4-3



Logan Couture was the only scorer in the shootout and James Reimer saved 44 as the San Jose Sharks snatched the seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the New York Islands on Thursday night.

Couture also scored in regulation as two leads slipped under control in San Jose but were able to win for the first time since January 26. Alexander Barabanov and Rookie Jasper Weatherby also scored for the Sharks.

“This is the first time I’ve heard music after playing in seven games (in the dressing room) and I couldn’t be happier,” said Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton. “I’m looking to get back there.”

Reimer denied Anthony Beauvilliers, Matthew Barzal and Brock Nelson in the shootout. Couture was San Jose’s first shooter and defeated Ilia Sorokin, who made 25 saves for the islanders.

Brock Nelson, Adam Pelech and Jack Paris all scored for New York, creating chances to score enough wins but often not enough conversions against Reimer.

“There’s not much I can say,” said Island coach Barry Trots. “It could be our best game of the year and we didn’t get two points, but we deserve two points.”

Towards the end of the second period, Couture scored his 18th goal to give San Jose a 3-2 lead, but that lead lasted only 19 seconds. The Sharks overturned Pak in the neutral zone and Pelech scored a tying goal with a slap shot that made Reimer 3-3.

With about five minutes left in the period, Nelson first gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead when he redirected a shot from Scott Mayfield past Rimer.

The Sharks responded when Barabanov scored a power-play goal and Weatherby added a score two minutes later to take a 2-1 lead.

With about seven minutes left in the second, New York equalized with a goal from Paris set by Sebastian Aho from behind the net.

Islander Jedeno Chara, playing in the 1,652nd game of his career, broke the NHL record for the game of a defender in the hands of Chris Chelios.

“I want to start by thanking Chris Chelios,” Chara said. “He’s set such a high standard for many of us.… I’m so lucky to still be able to play this game.”

Milestone

The Paris goal was the 400th of his career.

“You’ve reflected some of the great players you’ve played with and I’ve played with some great linemates,” Paris said.

San Jose center Ryan Djingel played the 400th game of his career on Thursday.

Coming next

Islanders: Saturday for the third game of a five-game trip to the Los Angeles Kings.

Shark: Boston Bruins host on Saturday.