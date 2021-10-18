sharma-and-kl-rahul-will-open-for-indian-team-in-t20-world-cup-2021-confirmed-by-captain-virat-kohli-before-ind-vs-eng-warm-up- match – This player will start the innings with Rohit Sharma in T20 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli made it clear

Indian team captain Virat Kohli has made it clear before the warm-up match against England who will open the innings in the T20 World Cup with Rohit Sharma. At the same time, he has also said that he will bat at number three.

Indian captain Virat Kohli said at the toss during the warm-up match against England on Monday that he would rather bat at number three than open the innings in the ICC (International Cricket Council) T20 World Cup. He also said that only KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will play the role of opener.

The Indian captain, on the other hand, apparently refrained from saying anything when asked about the opening six batsmen in the tournament’s first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. He definitely told that I will bat at number three.

“Things were different before IPL (Indian Premier League), now it is difficult to see anyone other than KL Rahul at the top of the order,” Kohli said at the toss ahead of the warm-up match against England here. There is no need to brainstorm about Rohit for that spot. He is a world class player. I will bat at number three. That’s the only news I can give you ahead of the tournament.

Rahul had scored 628 runs and hit 30 sixes while opening the innings in IPL. He was the third highest scorer of the tournament. “Our plans are almost ready for the first match (against Pakistan),” Kohli said.

The aim of these two practice matches is to give everyone time to get on the field as they are about to start the game after a short break. “Also, we want to give as many players as possible opportunities in these matches. We try to get some energy and momentum as a team. We were in different teams in the IPL.

IPL was very competitive but Kohli said that nothing is bigger than the Indian cricket team. “We have had success in the past. So we want to get the same energy, when eleven players are together, fielding is the best place. IPL is high in terms of standards and competition, but it (the national team) comes first. Everyone’s priority is in Indian cricket.

“It’s all about doing the right thing for your team. Players play a different role in IPL. Now the national team will have to adapt to its role quickly.