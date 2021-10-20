sharma-gives-good-news-for-indian-team-before-ind-vs-pak-match-in-t20-world-cup-2021-as-hardik-pandya-can-get-ready-for-bowling – Good news for Team India before the Indo-Pak match in T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma gave a big update on Hardik Pandya’s bowling

Rohit Sharma is the captain of India against Australia in the second warm-up match of the T20 World Cup. Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss that when the team starts its campaign in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, it is expected that all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be ready to bowl.

The team was led by Rohit Sharma after Virat Kohli was rested from the captaincy in the warm-up match against Australia. At the time of the toss before this match, Rohit said that the team will need a sixth bowler during the main tournament.

Rohit said, “Hardik is making good progress but it will take some time for him to bowl. He hasn’t started bowling, but he should be ready to bowl by the start of the tournament. Our main bowlers are very good, but you will need a substitute for the sixth bowler. ”

The Indian vice-captain said, “We want to make sure that we get the sixth bowling option. In batting also we want some options. We will try all those things today. We also wanted to bat first and score big.

Significantly, before the tournament, Pandya’s fitness has been a constant concern for the team. Because he did not bowl in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team management has been consistently saying that Pandya’s bowling is very important for the balance of the team.

Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were rested in this warm-up match against Australia. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja made a comeback today and after a long time, he and Ashwin were seen together in the blue jersey. India had defeated England in the first warm-up match but Rohit and Jadeja did not take the field that day.