sharma-kl-rahul-completes-4th-century-partnership-in-t20-international-hitman-levels-babar-azam-team-india-makes-highest-score-in-t20-world-cup-2021 – T20 World India made the highest score in Cup 2021, second time it did so; Rohit Sharma equals Babar Azam

The Indian team scored the highest ever score of 210 runs in the T20 World Cup 2021. Apart from this, Rohit Sharma has equaled Pakistan team captain Babar Azam by making a century partnership with KL Rahul.

In the T20 World Cup 2021, the Indian team made a strong comeback against Afghanistan after losing the first two matches. Playing first, the Indian team scored 210 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. This was the highest score of this T20 World Cup and apart from this it is India’s second highest score in the history of T20 World Cup.

In this match, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added 140 runs for the first wicket. This is the fourth century partnership between the two in T20 Internationals. At the same time, Rohit Sharma has contributed in the 12th century partnership of T20.

In this case, Hitman has equaled Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam. In today’s match, Rohit Sharma scored 74 and KL Rahul scored 69 runs. Thanks to the excellent partnership of 140 runs, India scored 210 runs.

India’s highest score in T20 World Cup

218/4 vs England, Durban 2007

210/2 vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi 2021*

192/2 vs West Indies, Mumbai 2016

188/5 vs Australia, Durban 2007

186/5 vs South Africa, Gros Islet 2010

Highest scores of T20 World Cup 2021

210/2* India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

190/4 Afghanistan v Scotland, Sharjah

189/2 Pakistan v Namibia, Abu Dhabi

181/7 Bangladesh v PNG, Al-Emirates

Pairs with most century partnerships in T20

5 Babar Azam-Mohammed Rizwan

4 Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan

4 Martin Guptill-Ken Williamson

4 Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul

India beat Afghanistan to register their first win in the tournament. Earlier in Group-2, Pakistan has made it to the semi-finals by winning all four matches. Apart from this, India itself has to win all the remaining matches and also wish for New Zealand’s defeat. In such a situation, India can reach the semi-finals if there is a good net run-rate.