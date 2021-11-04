sharma-rahul-dravid-eager-to-work-with-former-legend-new-head-coach-of-indian-team-speaks-on-performance-in-t20-world-cup-2021 – ‘Two matches good If we didn’t play, we got spoiled overnight,’ Rohit Sharma made a big statement even after becoming the coach of Rahul Dravid

Indian cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma has given a big statement on the performance of the team. Apart from this, he has congratulated Rahul Dravid on becoming the head coach and said that the team is excited to work with the great player.

India’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma admitted that some of India’s decisions in the T20 World Cup have turned out to be wrong but added that it is due to mental fatigue caused by being away from home for a long time. It does not mean that if we could not play well in two matches, then we became bad players overnight.

At the same time, Hitman has also given a statement on Rahul Dravid becoming the head coach. He has said that the team is very excited to work with him. He has been a great player and it would be great to work with him in the future.

Let us tell you that Rohit, who scored 74 runs in the 66-run win against Afghanistan on Wednesday, said in the press conference, “The attitude was different in this match. I wish we could have played like this in the first two matches too but it didn’t happen and it happens when we are away from home for a long time. Sometimes decisions go wrong and the same thing happened in the first two matches as well.

He further said, “Nowadays so much cricket is being played and we are playing so much cricket. In such a situation, whenever you go on the field, you have to take the right decisions. You have to make sure that you are mentally fresh. That’s why we can’t take some good decisions. Such things happen after playing a lot of cricket. Sometimes one has to be mentally refreshed by separating from the game.

After 4 years, Ravichandran Ashwin made a strong comeback in the blue jersey, Virat Kohli said this about the Indian spinner after the match

The Indian opener also said that, “When you are playing the World Cup, the focus should be on that. You must know what to do and what not. We didn’t play well in two matches but it doesn’t mean that we become bad players overnight. This doesn’t mean that all players and gamers are useless. You come back after introspection and that’s what we did.”