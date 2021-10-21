sharma-replace-virat-kohli-as-new-t20-captain-after-t20-world-cup-2021-confirmed-by-one-bcci-official-also-it-is-cleared-from-ind-vs- aus warm-up match – After T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma will be the captain of Team India? The practice match against Australia was decided! How far ahead of Virat in success rate

Virat Kohli will step down from the captaincy of India’s T20 team after the T20 World Cup. Regarding which a BCCI official has made it clear that Rohit Sharma will be made the new captain of the team.

Have a look at the captaincy records of both the players

Virat Kohli, the regular captain of the Indian cricket team, will step down from the captaincy of the T20 team after the T20 World Cup 2021. In such a situation, there has been speculation for many days on many names. But now the most talked about name of Rohit Sharma seems to be fixed. Actually, we saw this in the practice match against Australia, as well as according to media reports, a BCCI official has also confirmed it.

Actually Rohit Sharma was the captain of the Indian team in the practice match against Australia. Although it has happened many times that Rohit captained the team in the absence of Virat. But in this practice match, Virat Kohli was seen playing under the captaincy of Rohit.

Actually at the time of the toss it was such that Virat Kohli would rest today but when the team came on the field, Rohit was the captain and Virat Kohli also came on the field. After a long time, such a sight was seen that Virat was playing on the field and was not the captain. During this, Rohit Sharma also got Virat to bowl two overs.

At the same time, according to the latest media report, a BCCI official has confirmed that Rohit Sharma will take over the captaincy of the T20 team. But it will be announced after the ongoing ICC event. “Rohit Sharma will be the captain of the T20 format after the World Cup, but it will be announced after the mega event,” the official said.

It is worth noting that if we talk about Rohit Sharma’s name, then it is in discussion for a long time. Under his captaincy, IPL team Mumbai Indians has also won five titles. Rohit Sharma has a higher success rate than the current captain of India in both the formats. Rohit’s winning percentage in T20 is more than 13 percent, while in ODIs too, Mumbai Indians captain is much ahead of Virat Kohli.

India’s limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has a much higher success rate than Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli has led India in 45 T20Is out of which he has won 27 matches and lost 14. Also, two matches each are tied and inconclusive. His success rate in T20I captaincy is 65.11 percent. Whereas in ODIs, Virat has won 65 out of 95 matches under his captaincy and his success rate is 68.4 percent.

If we look at the captaincy record of Rohit Sharma, then he has captained for India in 10 ODIs, out of which India has won 8 times and lost twice. His success rate in ODIs is 80 percent. Rohit has led the team 19 times in T20, out of which India has won 15 times. His success rate in T20 is 78.94 percent.