sharma-ritika-sajdeh-30-crores-luxurious-house-have-various-attractive-things-situated-in-mumbai-famous-ahuja-towers-29th-floor-arabian-sea-visible-photos – 300 million plush Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh live in the bungalow, Singapore’s famous designer has designed Hitman’s bungalow

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s house is one of the most expensive houses in Mumbai. His house is in Ahuja Towers in Worli, Mumbai. Rohit Sharma bought this house in 2015 for Rs 30 crore after his engagement with Ritika. Ahuja Tower is one of the most expensive residential buildings in India.

India’s star cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh are often in discussion about their lifestyle. Hitman’s wife is also often seen cheering for him at the stadium. Photos of the couple and their daughter Adara are often dominated on social media.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s house is also one of the most expensive houses in Mumbai. His house is in Ahuja Towers in Worli, Mumbai. Rohit Sharma, who was appointed India’s captain for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, bought this house in 2015 for Rs 30 crore after his engagement with Ritika. Ahuja Tower is one of the most expensive residential buildings in India.

Singapore’s designer did the design

This house of Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika has been designed by the famous Singapore designer ‘Palmer & Turner’. In his luxurious house, attractive things like office room, mini theater and swimming pool have been made for meetings. Built in 6000 square feet, this house is located on the 29th floor of Ahuja Towers.

This house of Rohit has four luxury bedrooms and luxurious wooden furniture has been used in the balcony. Apart from this, there is also a gym equipped with latest equipment in Rohit-Ritika’s house. You can often see the beauty inside their house in the Instagram videos shared by Rohit and his wife.

There is another specialty of this bungalow of Rohit Sharma. This bungalow of his is on the 29th floor and from inside his house there is also a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea. The building in which he lives has a total of 53 floors. This tower has also received many awards.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh met through Yuvraj Singh. Ritika is also called as Rakhi sister of Yuvraj. Both were married on 13 December 2015 and before that both had dated each other for 6 years.