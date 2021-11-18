sharma-slaps-mohammad-siraj-on-back-head-in-funny-manner-video-from-indian-dugout-gone-viral-during-first-t20-match-againts-new-zealand – Rohit sitting in the dugout Sharma raised his hand on Mohammad Siraj, everyone was surprised to see this; Video viral on social media

Rohit Sharma slapped Mohammed Siraj during the match against New Zealand. This video is of the dugout of the Indian team, in which there was a lot of fun going on between the players. Meanwhile, Rohit hits a tip on Siraj’s head. This video is going fiercely viral.

The first match of the three T20 match series against New Zealand was played in Jaipur on Wednesday. India defeated the visiting team by 5 wickets in this match to take a 1-0 lead. But during the match, a video emerged from the Indian dugout which made a lot of headlines. In this video, Rohit Sharma was seen hitting Mohammad Siraj’s tip (slap on the back head) from behind.

Seeing this video, it started becoming very viral on social media. Different Twitter handles, YouTube channels started sharing this video. At the same time, this exasperation also passed to RCB’s fan on Twitter. They got angry seeing this and started comparing Rohit and Virat.

Actually this video is during the match in which fun is going on in the dugout. Jokingly, Rohit Sharma, who is sitting behind Siraj, hits his head from behind. After this, KL Rahul, Rohit and Siraj are also seen laughing. Head coach Rahul Dravid is also seen sitting in the forefront of this video.

Although Rohit did this jokingly, but this video is being presented in different ways on social media. Some are laughing considering it as a joke and some have taken it to heart. Especially the fans of RCB and Virat Kohli have started comparing Rohit Sharma’s captaincy with Virat Kohli’s captaincy after this video.

Many people are also posting funny posts about this video. One user wrote that Rohit Bhai slapped Mian Bhai. Another user wrote that Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav are good friends, so Rohit has taken Kuldeep’s revenge from Siraj.

In fact, during the Test series against England in February-March, a video of the Indian dressing room surfaced in which Siraj was seen holding Kuldeep Yadav’s neck. Regarding this incident, this user said that Rohit has taken Kuldeep’s revenge from Siraj.

Significantly, after a disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup, many young players have been given place for the current New Zealand series. Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, including Mohammad Siraj, have returned to the team. Apart from this, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Venkatesh Iyer have been selected in the team for the first time.