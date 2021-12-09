Sharmila Tagore had sacrificed for the glory of Rajkumar, traveled in a car without AC; interesting story

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajkumar had made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Rajkumar made his debut in the world of cinema with the film ‘Rangeli’ and after that he also appeared in many hit films. Rajkumar was well known for his style in films. He often used to wear a wig for his hairstyle. But for this wig, Bollywood’s famous actress Sharmila Tagore had to pay a big price. Not only this, he had to travel in a car without AC for the sake of the prince’s pride.

This thing related to Rajkumar was revealed by Sharmila Tagore herself in an interview given to Telegraph. Sharmila Tagore worked with Rajkumar, Shashi Kapoor, Balraj Sahni, Sadhna and Sunil Dutt in the film ‘Waqt’. She was supposed to travel in the car for a sequence, but she could not open its windows.

Sharing an anecdote related to Rajkumar, Sharmila Tagore had said, “I remember going to Nainital with Rajkummar to shoot the sequence. He apparently wore a wig, to protect it, he had tied a handkerchief over his head tightly. That’s why we couldn’t even lower the window panes of the car.”

Talking about Rajkumar, Sharmila Tagore further said, “In those days no car was AC. We had to pay a heavy price for his wig not to fall down.” Let us tell you that the style of the prince used to be completely different. His son Puru Rajkumar had told in an interview to ‘Men’s World India’ that he did not care whether his clothes were designer or not.

Talking about Rajkumar in his interview, Puru Rajkumar said, “Readymade clothes were not for him at all. Even if he used to choose such clothes, he used to get it changed according to his own accord. He used to buy clothes and get them tailored from his tailor. He didn’t care about the brand.”

The post Sharmila Tagore had sacrificed for the glory of Rajkumar, traveled in a car without AC; Interesting anecdote appeared first on Jansatta.

#Sharmila #Tagore #sacrificed #glory #Rajkumar #traveled #car #interesting #story