Sharmila Tagore Reaction On Tiger Pataudi As He Sent Seven Fridge To Her House Soha Ali Khan Reveals About It got such reaction

The pairing of Bollywood’s famous actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Tiger Pataudi was one of the popular and favorite pairs of Hindi cinema. The love story of both was also no less than a film story. They met during a party and in the meantime Tiger Pataudi was giving his heart to actress Sharmila Tagore. It is said that in the beginning, the actress did not give any value to Tiger Pataudi. In such a situation, to impress the actress, the cricketer had sent seven refrigerators to her house.

This thing related to Tiger Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore was revealed by his daughter Soha Ali Khan herself in one of her interviews. Actually, in an interview given to Lallantop, Soha Ali Khan was asked what was the story of the beginning of her Ammi and Abbu’s love story?

Responding to this, Soha Ali Khan said, “Abba and Amma met at a film party. Abba was very fond of Amma and she tried hard to impress Amma, to please her. But Amma did not give any respect to Abba at that time. They felt that these Nawab people could not be trusted.”

Sharing Sharmila Tagore and Tiger Pataudi’s love story, Soha Ali Khan further said, “It may sound a bit strange, but in those days, Abba sent not one but two refrigerators to Amma’s house, which made her move towards Amma. Got any reaction from Maybe refrigerators used to be a new thing in the 1960s.”

Sharing the anecdote, Soha Ali Khan further said, “But what would a human being do with seven refrigerators. In such a situation, Amma called Abba and said that you have gone mad? Since then the story of both of them started. Amma thought let’s go to dinner with this person once and see.”

Let us tell you that before marrying Tiger Pataudi, Sharmila Tagore had put a condition in front of him that he would have to hit a hat-trick of six sixes during the match. The special thing is that the former cricketer had accepted his condition quickly.





