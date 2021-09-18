Sharp US pivot to Asia is pushing Europe out of balance

There are deep questions about the future credibility of the US as a security partner, especially if the conflict with China turns kinetic, which is part of Mr Macron’s argument, Mr Lesser acknowledged. “As for all US commitments to Europe, if things go wrong in the Indo-Pacific, it will very rapidly change the force structure in Europe.”

In Poland, a strong US ally in the European Union and NATO, the reaction to the new alliance was more positive, focusing not on an axis away from Europe, but on the US, along with the British and Australians, serious about China. And let’s also defend the free world,” said Michael Baranowski, head of the German Marshall Fund office in Poland.

At the same time, he said, the Poles see another case where the supposedly professional, pro-European Biden administration “doesn’t consult again and pushes European allies under the bus,” he said. “This time the French, but for us, it was Nord Stream 2, when we were thrown under the bus to Germany,” he said. It was a reference to Mr Biden’s decision to allow the completion of a natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, bypassing Ukraine and Poland, a priority of European powerhouse Berlin.

“The US will again say ‘we are building a strong alliance with Germany and Australia,'” Mr Baranowski said. “But who is suffering? The other allies.”

Ms Balfour of Carnegie Europe said Europeans would prefer not to keep Beijing angry as far as relations with China are concerned. “European allies have been more uncomfortable with a more aggressive stance on China” and are “deeply aware of the need to talk to China about climate and trade,” she said.

So if Europe can continue to talk to Beijing without being portrayed as joining a security pact against it by China, it could be helpful, she said. “If there is a silver lining to this, it would be that the EU is able to play this card diplomatically, and avoid painting the world in favor of China or against China, which is the rhetoric of China that Beijing pushing.”